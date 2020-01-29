'രോഹിത് ദൈവമാണെന്ന് തോന്നുന്നു'-അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകം
മത്സരശേഷം രോഹിതിനെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്ന സഹതാരങ്ങള് ഫോട്ടോ: ഐസിസി
ഹാമില്ട്ടണ്: ന്യൂസീലന്ഡിനെതിരായ മൂന്നാം ട്വന്റി-20യില് സൂപ്പര് ഓവറില് വിജയിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഇന്ത്യന് താരം രോഹിത് ശര്മ്മയ്ക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനപ്രവാഹം. ആരാധകരും ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങളും സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയിലൂടെയാണ് രോഹിതിന് അഭിനന്ദനം അറിയിച്ചത്. ആര് അശ്വിന്, ഇര്ഫാന് പഠാന്, വിവിഎസ് ലക്ഷ്മണ്, വീരേന്ദര് സെവാഗ്, ഹര്ഭജന് സിങ്ങ്...എന്നിങ്ങനെ നീണ്ടുപോകുന്നതാണ് അഭിനന്ദിച്ചവരുടെ പട്ടിക.
രോഹിത് ദൈവമാണെന്ന് തോന്നുന്നു എന്നായിരുന്നു സെവാഗിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്. ലോകത്തെ അപകടകാരിയായ ബാറ്റ്സ്മാനാണെന്ന് രോഹിത് ഒരിക്കല് കൂടി തെളിയിച്ചു എന്നായിരുന്നു വിവിഎസ് ലക്ഷ്മണ്ന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്.
സൂപ്പര് ഓവറിലെ അവസാന രണ്ട് പന്തിലും സിക്സറുകള് പായിച്ചാണ് രോഹിത് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വിജയമൊരുക്കിയത്. മാന് ഓഫ് ദ മാച്ചും രോഹിതായിരുന്നു. ജയത്തോടെ ചരിത്രത്തില് ആദ്യമായി ഇന്ത്യ ന്യൂസീലന്ഡ് മണ്ണില് ട്വന്റി-20 പരമ്പര സ്വന്തമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020
So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.
But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.
Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me
Rohit hai tho mamla hit hai @ImRo45 great T20 series win.. congratulations team india 🇮🇳 @BCCI #INDvsNZ— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2020
What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dkQQmQkwlU— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2020
Great game of cricket and @ImRo45 was ice cool to take us home in the super over. #indvsnz— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2020
