റാഞ്ചി: ജാര്ഖണ്ഡില് മഹാത്മാ ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ പ്രതിമ തകര്ത്ത നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തി. ജാര്ഖണ്ഡിലെ ഹസരിബാഗിലെ പ്രതിമയാണ് നശിപ്പിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
അതേസമയം, പ്രതിമ സ്വയം വീണതാണോ ആരെങ്കിലും മന:പൂര്വ്വം നശിപ്പിച്ചതാണോയെന്ന് അന്വേഷിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്ന് പോലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. അന്വേഷണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സ്ഥലത്തെ സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് പരിശോധിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്നും പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Jharkhand: Mahatama Gandhi's statue in Hazaribagh found damaged. Police say, "We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalized. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people". pic.twitter.com/u6EHS08wCC— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020
