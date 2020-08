KHO KHO Super duper excited to share the first look of my next, @khokhomovie based on an indigenous sports in India. 🏃🏻‍♀️ Can’ t wait to work with this kickass crew. 😍 A @rahulrijinair cinema. 🙌🏼 #rollingsoon

A post shared by Rajisha Vijayan (@rajishavijayan) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:31am PDT