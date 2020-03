Flags of the countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic have been projected on the statue of Christ the Redeemer which overlooks Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There have been 220,000 cases of the virus worldwide and more than 9,000 deaths. (Photo by FLORIAN PLANCHEUR/AFP via Getty Images) #riodejaneiro #christtheredeemer #coronavirus #covid19 #bbcnews

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:15am PDT