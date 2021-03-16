ഓസ്കാറിൽ സ്ട്രീമിങ് തരംഗം; നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സിന് 35 ഉം ആമസോണിന് 12 ഉം നോമിനേഷനുകൾ
Streaming Media Oscar Nominations
സ്ട്രീമിങ് വീഡിയോ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾക്ക് വലിയ പ്രാധാന്യം കൈവന്ന ഈ കോവിഡ് കാലത്ത് ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകളിലും തിളങ്ങി നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സ്. ലോക്ഡൗൺ കാലത്ത് ലോകത്താകമാനം തിയേറ്ററുകൾ അടച്ചിടേണ്ട സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടായപ്പോൾ നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സിലൂടെ റിസീസ് ചെയ്ത ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് ലഭിച്ചത് 35 ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകളാണ്. എന്നാൽ ആമസോൺ സ്റ്റുഡിയോസിന് ലഭിച്ചത് 12 നോമിനേഷനുകളും. ആദ്യമായാണ് ആമസോൺ സ്റ്റുഡിയോസിനും ഇത്രയും ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. ആപ്പിൾ ടിവിക്ക് ഇത്തവണ ആദ്യമായി ഒരു നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിച്ചു.
മങ്ക് (Mank) , ദ ട്രയൽ ഓഫ് ദ ഷിക്കാഗോ - 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7) എന്നിവയടക്കം നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സ് 16 ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്കാണ് ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ലഭിച്ചത്. മികച്ച ചിത്രം, മികച്ച നടൻ, സംവിധായകൻ, സഹനടി എന്നീ നാല് വിഭാഗങ്ങളടക്കം 10 നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ലഭിച്ച മങ്ക് ആണ് മുന്നിൽ.
തിയേറ്ററുകൾ അടച്ചിടേണ്ട സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടായതുകൊണ്ടാണ് മികച്ച ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സ്ട്രീമിങ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾ വഴി പ്രദർശിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത് എന്നാണ് വിലയിരുത്തലുകൾ. കാൻ അടക്കമുള്ള ഫിലിംഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ മുതൽ ഓസ്കാർ അടക്കമുള്ള അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുരസ്കാരങ്ങളിൽ വരെ സ്ട്രീമിങ് മീഡിയക്ക് പ്രാതിനിധ്യം നൽകുന്നതിൽ വൻ എതിർപ്പ് നേരത്തേ മുതൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കൂടിയാണ് നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സ് , ആമസോൺ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾക്ക് ലഭിച്ച ഈ നേട്ടം പ്രാധാന്യമർഹിക്കുന്നത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷത്തെ ലോക്ഡൗൺ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ വിനോദ വ്യവസായം വഴിമുട്ടി നിന്നപ്പോഴും ആരാധകൾ സിനിമകളെ സ്വീകരണ മുറിയിൽ രണ്ടു കൈയും നീട്ടി സ്വീകരിച്ചതിൽ സന്തോഷമുണ്ട് എന്നാണ് ദ ട്രയൽ ഓഫ് ദ ഷിക്കാഗോ - 7 ന്റെ സംവിധായകൻ ആരോൺ സോർകിൻ പ്രതികരിച്ചത്.
നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സിന് കഴിഞ്ഞ ഓസ്കാറിന് 24 നോമിനേഷനുകളാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. തൊട്ടുമുമ്പത്തെ വർഷം 14ഉം. 2014 ലാണ് ആദ്യമായി ഒരു ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷൻ നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സിന് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
ആമസോൺ പ്രൈമിലൂടെ പ്രേക്ഷകരിലെത്തിയ ബധിരനായ ഡ്രമ്മറുടെ കഥ പറയുന്ന സൗണ്ട് ഓഫ് മെറ്റലിന് മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനുള്ള നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. വോൾഫ് വാക്കേഴ്സ് എന്ന അനിമേഷൻ ഫിലിമിലൂടെയാണ് ആപ്പിൾ ടിവിക്ക് ആദ്യ നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിച്ചത്.
Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021
Actor Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman – Mank
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Actress in a Supporting Role
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Animated Feature Film
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Cinematography
Mank
News of the World (Netflix carries international distribution)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Directing
David Fincher – Mank
Documentary (Feature)
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
My Octopus Teacher
Documentary (Short)
A Love Song for Latasha
Film Editing
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Makeup and Hairstyling
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
News of the World
Music (Original Song)
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest
Best Picture
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Short Film (Animated)
If Anything Happens I Love You
Sound
Mank
News of the World
Visual Effects
The Midnight Sky
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
