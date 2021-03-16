സ്ട്രീമിങ് വീഡിയോ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾക്ക് വലിയ പ്രാധാന്യം കൈവന്ന ഈ കോവിഡ് കാലത്ത് ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകളിലും തിളങ്ങി നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സ്. ലോക്ഡൗൺ കാലത്ത് ലോകത്താകമാനം തിയേറ്ററുകൾ അടച്ചിടേണ്ട സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടായപ്പോൾ നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സിലൂടെ റിസീസ് ചെയ്ത ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് ലഭിച്ചത് 35 ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകളാണ്. എന്നാൽ ആമസോൺ സ്റ്റുഡിയോസിന് ലഭിച്ചത് 12 നോമിനേഷനുകളും. ആദ്യമായാണ് ആമസോൺ സ്റ്റുഡിയോസിനും ഇത്രയും ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. ആപ്പിൾ ടിവിക്ക് ഇത്തവണ ആദ്യമായി ഒരു നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിച്ചു.

മങ്ക് (Mank) , ദ ട്രയൽ ഓഫ് ദ ഷിക്കാ​ഗോ - 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7) എന്നിവയടക്കം നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സ് 16 ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്കാണ് ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ലഭിച്ചത്. മികച്ച ചിത്രം, മികച്ച നടൻ, സംവിധായകൻ, സഹനടി എന്നീ നാല് വിഭാ​ഗങ്ങളടക്കം 10 നോമിനേഷനുകൾ ലഭിച്ച മങ്ക് ആണ് മുന്നിൽ.

തിയേറ്ററുകൾ അടച്ചിടേണ്ട സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടായതുകൊണ്ടാണ് മികച്ച ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സ്ട്രീമിങ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾ വഴി പ്രദർശിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടി വന്നത് എന്നാണ് വിലയിരുത്തലുകൾ. കാൻ അടക്കമുള്ള ഫിലിംഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ മുതൽ ഓസ്കാർ അടക്കമുള്ള അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുരസ്കാരങ്ങളിൽ വരെ സ്ട്രീമിങ് മീഡിയക്ക് പ്രാതിനിധ്യം നൽകുന്നതിൽ വൻ എതിർപ്പ് നേരത്തേ മുതൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കൂടിയാണ് നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സ് , ആമസോൺ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾക്ക് ലഭിച്ച ഈ നേട്ടം പ്രാധാന്യമർഹിക്കുന്നത്.

കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷത്തെ ലോക്ഡൗൺ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ വിനോദ വ്യവസായം വഴിമുട്ടി നിന്നപ്പോഴും ആരാധകൾ സിനിമകളെ സ്വീകരണ മുറിയിൽ രണ്ടു കൈയും നീട്ടി സ്വീകരിച്ചതിൽ സന്തോഷമുണ്ട് എന്നാണ് ദ ട്രയൽ ഓഫ് ദ ഷിക്കാ​ഗോ - 7 ന്റെ സംവിധായകൻ ആരോൺ സോർകിൻ പ്രതികരിച്ചത്.

നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സിന് കഴിഞ്ഞ ഓസ്കാറിന് 24 നോമിനേഷനുകളാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. തൊട്ടുമുമ്പത്തെ വർഷം 14ഉം. 2014 ലാണ് ആദ്യമായി ഒരു ഓസ്കാർ നോമിനേഷൻ നെറ്റ്ഫ്ളിക്സിന് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.

ആമസോൺ പ്രൈമിലൂടെ പ്രേക്ഷകരിലെത്തിയ ബധിരനായ ഡ്രമ്മറുടെ കഥ പറയുന്ന സൗണ്ട് ഓഫ് മെറ്റലിന് മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനുള്ള നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. വോൾഫ് വാക്കേഴ്സ് എന്ന അനിമേഷൻ ഫിലിമിലൂടെയാണ് ആപ്പിൾ ടിവിക്ക് ആദ്യ നോമിനേഷൻ ലഭിച്ചത്.

Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021

Actor Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman – Mank

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Actress in a Supporting Role

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Animated Feature Film

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cinematography

Mank

News of the World (Netflix carries international distribution)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Directing

David Fincher – Mank

Documentary (Feature)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

My Octopus Teacher

Documentary (Short)

A Love Song for Latasha

Film Editing

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and Hairstyling

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

News of the World

Music (Original Song)

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest

Best Picture

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Short Film (Animated)

If Anything Happens I Love You

Sound

Mank

News of the World

Visual Effects

The Midnight Sky

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Trial of the Chicago 7