ഇസ്ലാമാബാദ്: നിരവധി സ്ത്രീകളുമായി നടത്തിയ ചാറ്റ് സ്‌ക്രീന്‍ഷോട്ടുകള്‍ പുറത്തായതോടെ യുവ പാകിസ്താന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം ഇമാം ഉള്‍ ഹഖ് കുടുക്കില്‍.

ഇമാമിന് നിരവധി സ്ത്രീകളുമായി ബന്ധമുണ്ടെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് ഒരു ട്വിറ്റര്‍ യൂസറാണ് താരം വിവിധ സ്ത്രീകളുമായി നടത്തിയ ചാറ്റിന്റെ സ്‌ക്രീന്‍ഷോട്ടുകള്‍ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്. ഏഴോ എട്ടോ സ്ത്രീകളുമായി പാക് താരത്തിന് ബന്ധമുണ്ടെന്നും അവരെ വഞ്ചിച്ചതായും ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

സംഭവം പാക് ക്രിക്കറ്റിനെ വീണ്ടും നാണക്കേടിലാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ലോകകപ്പില്‍ പാകിസ്താനുവേണ്ടി ഭേദപ്പെട്ട പ്രകടനം പുറത്തെടുത്ത താരമായ ഇമാം ഉള്‍ ഹഖ്, മുന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റനും ചീഫ് സെലക്ടറുമായിരുന്ന ഇന്‍സമാം ഉള്‍ ഹഖിന്റെ സഹോദരീപുത്രന്‍ കൂടിയാണ്.

It was her choice to go meet him in his bedrooms!

Girl did you took permission from social media to be physical with lier ???

This ain't no Harrasment 😡

Idk y they always endsup on social media and trying to be victim for something they did on their own. #Imamulhaq #MeToo pic.twitter.com/7RoEqIh0Ht