ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സില്‍ പുരുഷ ജാവലിന്‍ ത്രോയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണ മെഡല്‍ നേടിയ നീരജ് ചോപ്രയ്ക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി രാജ്യം. നീരജിന്റേത് ചരിത്ര നേട്ടമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. രാജ്യത്തിനായി സ്വര്‍ണ മെഡല്‍ സമ്മാനിച്ച നീരജിന്റെ പ്രകടനം എക്കാലവും ഓര്‍ക്കപ്പെടുമെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു.

നീരജിന്റെ മെഡല്‍ നേട്ടം രാജ്യത്തെ യുവാക്കള്‍ക്ക് വലിയ പ്രചോദനമാണെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് പറഞ്ഞു. നീരജിന്റെ ജാവലിന്‍ തടസ്സങ്ങള്‍ തകര്‍ത്ത് രാജ്യത്തിനായി ചരിത്രം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചു. പങ്കെടുത്ത ആദ്യ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സില്‍ തന്നെ അത്‌ലറ്റിക്‌സില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യ സ്വര്‍ണ മെഡല്‍ നേടാന്‍ നീരജിന് സാധിച്ചു. രാജ്യം വലിയ ആഹ്ലാദത്തിലാണെന്നും രാഷ്ട്രപതി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

നീരജിനെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ ബോയ് എന്നാണ് കേന്ദ്ര കായിക മന്ത്രി അനുരാഗ് ഠാക്കൂര്‍ വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്. നീരജിന്റെ പേര് ചരിത്ര പുസ്തകങ്ങളില്‍ സുവര്‍ണ ലിപികളില്‍ എഴുതപ്പെടുമെന്നും അനുരാഗ് ഠാക്കൂര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

കഠിനാധ്വാനവും അര്‍പ്പണബോധവും കൊണ്ട് നീരജ് രാജ്യത്തിന് നല്‍കിയ നേട്ടത്തില്‍ ഓരോ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനും അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ പറഞ്ഞു.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സ്വപ്‌നം നീരജ് യാഥാര്‍ഥ്യമാക്കിയെന്ന് ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സ് വ്യക്തിഗത ഇനത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കായി ആദ്യ സ്വര്‍ണ മെഡല്‍ നേടിയ അഭിനവ് ബിന്ദ്ര ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. നീരജിന്റെ നേട്ടത്തില്‍ ഏറെ അഭിമാനമെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ അഭിനവ് ബിന്ദ്ര അദ്ദേഹത്തെ ഒളിമ്പിക്‌സ് സ്വര്‍ണ മെഡല്‍ ക്ലബിലേക്ക് സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്തു.

നീരജിന്റെ നേട്ടത്തോടെ ഇന്ത്യ കൂടുതല്‍ തിളങ്ങുന്നുവെന്നും എല്ലാ ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ക്കും അഭിമാനകരമായ നോട്ടമാണിതെന്നും മുന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം സച്ചിന്‍ തെണ്ടുല്‍ക്കര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA



India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy !



India’s Olympic History has been scripted!



Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers !



Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!



India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.



Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

content highlights: History has been scripted: PM Modi, others congratulate Neeraj Chopra for Olympics gold