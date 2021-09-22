ദുബായ്:  അവസാന ഓവറില്‍ കളി പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് പഞ്ചാബ് കിങസിനെതിരെ രാജസ്ഥാന റോയല്‍സ് അവിശ്വസനീയ വിജയം ആഘോഷിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ നായകന്‍ സഞ്ജു സാംസണ് പിഴ 12 ലക്ഷം.

കുറഞ്ഞ ഓവര്‍ നിരക്കിന്റെ പേരിലാണ് പിഴയിട്ടത്. പെരുമാറ്റച്ചട്ടം അനുസരിച്ച് കുറഞ്ഞ ഓവര്‍ നിരക്കിന് ഈ സീസണില്‍ ആദ്യമായാണ് രാജസ്ഥാന് പിടിവീഴുന്നതിനാലാണ് പിഴ 12 ലക്ഷത്തില്‍ ഒതുക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഐപിഎല്‍ പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

അവസാന ഓവറില്‍ എട്ട് വിക്കറ്റ് കൈയിലിരിക്കെ നാല് റണ്‍സ് മാത്രം മതിയെന്നിരിക്കെയാണ് കാര്‍ത്തിക് ത്യാഗി കേവലം രണ്ട് റണ്‍സ് മാത്രം വിട്ടു നല്‍കി രണ്ട് വിക്കറ്റും സ്വന്തമാക്കി അവസാന ഓവര്‍ അവിസ്മരണീയമാക്കി രാജസ്ഥാന് അദ്ഭുത വിജയം സമ്മാനിച്ചത്. 

