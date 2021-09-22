കൈവിട്ട കളി തിരിച്ചുപിടിച്ചു, ജയിച്ചു, പക്ഷേ സഞ്ജുവിന് പിഴ 12 ലക്ഷം
പഞ്ചാബ് കിങ്സിനെതിരെ നാല് റണ്സിന് പുറത്തായ സഞ്ജു പവലിയനിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്നു.photo twitter@IPL
ദുബായ്: അവസാന ഓവറില് കളി പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് പഞ്ചാബ് കിങസിനെതിരെ രാജസ്ഥാന റോയല്സ് അവിശ്വസനീയ വിജയം ആഘോഷിക്കുമ്പോള് നായകന് സഞ്ജു സാംസണ് പിഴ 12 ലക്ഷം.
കുറഞ്ഞ ഓവര് നിരക്കിന്റെ പേരിലാണ് പിഴയിട്ടത്. പെരുമാറ്റച്ചട്ടം അനുസരിച്ച് കുറഞ്ഞ ഓവര് നിരക്കിന് ഈ സീസണില് ആദ്യമായാണ് രാജസ്ഥാന് പിടിവീഴുന്നതിനാലാണ് പിഴ 12 ലക്ഷത്തില് ഒതുക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഐപിഎല് പ്രസ്താവനയില് അറിയിച്ചു.
So it wasn't a dream. 💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zswlSJw5CQ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 22, 2021
അവസാന ഓവറില് എട്ട് വിക്കറ്റ് കൈയിലിരിക്കെ നാല് റണ്സ് മാത്രം മതിയെന്നിരിക്കെയാണ് കാര്ത്തിക് ത്യാഗി കേവലം രണ്ട് റണ്സ് മാത്രം വിട്ടു നല്കി രണ്ട് വിക്കറ്റും സ്വന്തമാക്കി അവസാന ഓവര് അവിസ്മരണീയമാക്കി രാജസ്ഥാന് അദ്ഭുത വിജയം സമ്മാനിച്ചത്.
#RR's star duo Kartik and Mahipal recap Dubai win— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021
One was terrific with the bat while the other bowled a sensational last over to pull off a special win. In conversation with @mahipallomror36 and @tyagiktk - by @NishadPaiVaidya
WATCH 📹📹 https://t.co/YMAtjyV93g #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/5lZQgVUKhg
Content Highlights: Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over