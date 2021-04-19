ചെന്നൈ: ശ്രീലങ്കന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം മുത്തയ്യ മുരളീധരനെ ഹൃദയസംബന്ധമായ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ചെന്നൈയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. താരത്തിന് ആന്‍ജിയോപ്ലാസ്റ്റി നടത്തി. ആരോഗ്യനില തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍.

നിലവില്‍ ഐപിഎലില്‍ സണ്‍റൈസേഴ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദിന്റെ ബൗളിങ് പരിശീലകനാണ് മുത്തയ്യ മുരളീധരന്‍. 2015 മുതല്‍ മുത്തയ്യ ടീമിനൊപ്പമുണ്ട്.

BREAKING: Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty in Chennai.



ESPNcricinfo understands he has had a stent fitted to unblock an artery, and will rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad when discharged.



Get well soon, Murali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tvm5J3xtte