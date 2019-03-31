ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഐ.പി.എല്ലില്‍ കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്‌സും ഡല്‍ഹി ക്യാപിറ്റല്‍സും തമ്മില്‍ നടന്ന മത്സരം അവസാന ഓവര്‍ വരെ ആവേശം നിറഞ്ഞതായിരുന്നു. അവസാന ഓവറില്‍ വിജയിക്കാനുള്ള ആറു റണ്‍സ് ഡല്‍ഹിക്ക് കണ്ടെത്താന്‍ കഴിയാതിരുന്നതോടെ മത്സരം സൂപ്പര്‍ ഓവറിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങി. എന്നാല്‍ സൂപ്പര്‍ ഓവറില്‍ റബാദേയുടെ യോര്‍ക്കറിന് മുന്നില്‍ കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത മുട്ടുമടക്കിയതോടെ വിജയം ഡല്‍ഹിക്കൊപ്പം നിന്നു.

ഈ മത്സരത്തിനിടെ ഡല്‍ഹി ക്യാപിറ്റല്‍സിന്റെ വിക്കറ്റ് കീപ്പര്‍ ഋഷഭ് പന്തിന്റെ ഒരു പ്രവചനമാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ആരാധകര്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയാകുന്നത്. സ്റ്റമ്പ് മൈക്ക് പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത സംഭാഷണങ്ങള്‍ കേട്ടാല്‍ ഋഷഭ് പന്ത് ഒത്തുകളിച്ചോ എന്ന സംശയത്തിലേക്കുവരെ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ എത്തും. ആരാധകരും ഇക്കാര്യം തന്നെയാണ് ചര്‍ച്ച ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയുടെ ഇന്നിങ്‌സിലെ നാലാം ഓവറിലെ അഞ്ചാം പന്ത്. ബൗളിങ്ങിനൊരുങ്ങുന്നത് നേപ്പാളുകാരനായ ലെഗ് സ്പിന്നര്‍ സന്ദീപ് ലാമിച്ചനെ. ആ പന്ത് എറിയും മുമ്പ് വിക്കറ്റിന് പിന്നില്‍ നിന്ന് ഋഷഭ് പ്രവചിച്ചു; 'ഈ പന്ത് ഫോര്‍ ആകും'. ഇത് മൈക്ക് സ്റ്റമ്പ് പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഋഷഭ് പറഞ്ഞതു പോലെ സംഭവിച്ചു. ഉത്തപ്പ പന്ത് അതിര്‍ത്തിക്ക് അപ്പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു.

ഇതോടെ നിരവധി ആരാധകര്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ പോസ്റ്റുകളുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. പന്തെറിയും മുമ്പേ ആ പന്ത് ഫോര്‍ ആകും എന്ന് ഋഷഭിന് എങ്ങനെ അറിയും എന്നാണ് ആരാധകര്‍ ചോദിക്കുന്നത്. ഏതായാലും ഇതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ചര്‍ച്ചയ്ക്ക് ചൂടുപിടിക്കുകയാണ്.

@DineshKarthik Today's match was fixed how Rishabh pant already knews that next ball going to be four on 3.5 it means match was fixed pic.twitter.com/TVZZ5hVywg — Telesh lalwani (@TeleshLalwani) March 30, 2019

@vikrantgupta73 Is IPL 2019 fixed? Why Rishabh pant was sure that the next delivery would go for four? — Darpan Bhagabaty (@Bitu91823930) March 31, 2019

Fixing is directly proportional to Indian Premier League. Saw a live scene where Rishabh Pant was heard saying 'Yeh to wese bhi chauka hai' before Sandip Lamichane bowled to Robin Uthappa. Guess what, the ball went on to the boundary. Lol. — MH (@Hussaynnn) March 30, 2019

Content Highlights: Rishabh Pant predicts the outcome before the result IPL 2019