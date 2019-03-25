Image Courtesy: ipl
ജയ്പുര്: ഐ.പി.എല്ലില് കിങ്സ് ഇലവന് പഞ്ചാബിനെതിരേ ടോസ് നേടിയ രാജസ്ഥാന് റോയല്സ് ബൗളിങ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. രാജസ്ഥാനായി മലയാളി താരം സഞ്ജു സാംസണ് കളത്തിലിറങ്ങും.
ഒരു വര്ഷത്തെ വിലക്ക് മാറി തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ സ്റ്റീവ് സ്മിത്തിന് മത്സരം നിര്ണായകമാകും. ക്രിസ് ഗെയ്ല്, കെ.എല് രാഹുല്, മായങ്ക് അഗര്വാള്, ആരോണ് ഫിഞ്ച് എന്നിവരുടെ ബാറ്റിങ്ങാണ് പഞ്ചാബിന്റെ കരുത്ത്.
Rajasthan Royals XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Smith, B Stokes, S Samson, K Gowtham, S Gopal, R Tripathi, J Archer, J Unadkat, D Kulkarni
Kings XI Punjab XI: C Gayle, L Rahul, M Agarwal, S Khan, N Pooran, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin, M Shami, M Ur Rahman, A Rajpoot
Content Highlights: IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab