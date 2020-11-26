ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഫുട്‌ബോള്‍ ഇതിഹാസം ഡീഗോ മറഡോണയുടെ വേര്‍പാടില്‍ അനുശോചനമറിയിച്ച് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകം. എന്റെ ഹീറോ ഇനിയില്ലെന്ന് മുന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകനും ബി.സി.സി.ഐ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ സൗരവ് ഗാംഗുലി അനുസ്മരിച്ചു. എന്റെ ഭ്രാന്തന്‍ പ്രതിഭ സമാധാനത്തോടെ വിശ്രമിക്കുന്നു, നിങ്ങള്‍ കാരണമാണ് ഞാന്‍ ഫുട്‌ബോള്‍ കണ്ടത് - ഗാംഗുലി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

ഫുട്‌ബോളിനും ലോക കായിക മേഖലയ്ക്കും ഏറ്റവും മികച്ചൊരു താരത്തെ നഷ്ടമായെന്ന് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ഇതിഹാസം സച്ചിന്‍ തെണ്ടുല്‍ക്കര്‍ അനുസ്മരിച്ചു. മറഡോണയുടെ വേര്‍പാടില്‍ ഏറെ ദുഖമുണ്ടെന്ന് യുവരാജ് സിങ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ആഘോഷിക്കാന്‍ നിരവധി നിമിഷങ്ങള്‍ സമ്മാനിച്ച ഞങ്ങളുടെ ബാല്യകാല താരമായിരുന്നു മറഡോണ. നിങ്ങള്‍ ഞങ്ങളുടെ ഹൃദയത്തിലും ഓര്‍മകളിലും ജീവിക്കുമെന്ന് സുരേഷ് റെയ്‌ന അനുസ്മരിച്ചു.

കായിക ലോകത്തെ അധികമാര്‍ക്കും അവര്‍ ഒരു തലമുറയെ പ്രചോദിപ്പിച്ചുവെന്ന് പറയാന്‍ സാധിക്കില്ല. എന്നാല്‍ മികച്ച താരങ്ങള്‍ പല തലമുറകളെയും പ്രചോദിപ്പിക്കും. യഥാര്‍ഥത്തില്‍ മറഡോണ ചെയ്തത് അതാണ് - മുന്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് നായകന്‍ മൈക്കള്‍ വോണ്‍ ഓര്‍മിച്ചു. മറഡോണ എന്ന പ്രതിഭ കാരണമാണ് താന്‍ ഫുട്‌ബോള്‍ കണ്ട് വളര്‍ന്നതെന്ന് മുന്‍ ശ്രീലങ്കന്‍ നായകന്‍ മഹേല ജയവര്‍ധന ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

എല്ലാ കായിക താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും വലിയ പ്രചോദനമായിരുന്ന മാറഡോണയെന്ന്‌ മുന്‍ പാക് താരം ശുഹൈബ് അക്തര്‍ അനുശോചിച്ചു. മറഡോണയുടെ വേര്‍പാട് വലിയ ആഘാതമാണെന്ന് മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് മറഡോണ ലോകത്തോട് വിടപറഞ്ഞത്.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020

I was among the scores of fans of his game, and so this comes as a big shock! My condolences to Diego Maradona fans all over the world. RIP legend. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 25, 2020

It was the Hand of God once again, this time forever. The Legend shall live on. #RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/I1XzRa20aY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 25, 2020

The sporting world has lost one of its greatest of all time.



RIP Diego Maradona. 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/UjjB5dtULg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2020

Not many in Sport can say they inspired a generation ... But the greatest inspire many generations ... That’s exactly what #DiegoMaradona did ... THE GREATEST ... #RIPDiego — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2020

Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories. pic.twitter.com/hyHbdSKqqi — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 25, 2020

Very sad news!!!! Grew up watching football because of this genius. RIP Maradona 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rof6g3mcnb — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 25, 2020

