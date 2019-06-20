മിനെയ്‌റോ: കോപ്പ അമേരിക്ക ഫുട്‌ബോളിലെ നിര്‍ണായക മത്സരത്തില്‍ പരാഗ്വെയും അര്‍ജന്റീനയും ഒപ്പത്തിനൊപ്പം. 37-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ റിച്ചാര്‍ഡ് സാഞ്ചസിലൂടെ പരാഗ്വെയാണ് ആദ്യ ഗോള്‍ നേടിയത്. എന്നാല്‍ 57-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ലയണല്‍ മെസ്സിയിലൂടെ അര്‍ജന്റീന തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു. പെനാല്‍റ്റിയിലൂടെ ആയിരുന്നു മെസ്സിയുടെ ഗോള്‍

ആദ്യ മത്സരത്തില്‍ കൊളംബിയയോട് തോറ്റ അര്‍ജന്റീനക്ക് ഈ മത്സരം നിര്‍ണായകമാണ്. അതേസമയം ഖത്തറുമായി സമനിലയില്‍ പിരിഞ്ഞ പരാഗ്വെയ്ക്ക് ഒരു പോയിന്റുണ്ട്.

Messi Goal!!! Argentina 🇦🇷 ties it 1-1 with Paraguay 🇵🇾 #CopaAmerica just smashes home the penalty pic.twitter.com/amk4cMBrQj

Assist for Miguel Almiron at #CopaAmerica to give Paraguay the lead over Argentina. $30 million man. pic.twitter.com/5PKRYR6K06

🇦🇷This just happened during the Argentina - Paraguay game. Even their goalkeeper is so terrible. Messi needs to change his position 😂😳 #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/noYG29ZQht