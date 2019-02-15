ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഫെബ്രുവരി 14ന് ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ പുല്‍വാമയില്‍ നടന്ന തീവ്രവാദി ആക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങള്‍. ചാവേര്‍ ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ 45 ജവാന്‍മാരാണ് വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ചത്. ഈ വാര്‍ത്ത ഏറെ ഞെട്ടലോടെയാണ് കേട്ടതെന്നും വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച ജവാന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അര്‍പ്പിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ വിരാട് കോലി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ഈ വേദന വിവരിക്കാന്‍ വാക്കുകളില്ലെന്നും പരിക്കേറ്റ ജവാന്‍മാര്‍ എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്ന് സുഖം പ്രാപിക്കട്ടെയെന്നും വീരേന്ദര്‍ സെവാഗ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

'സ്‌നേഹം ആഘോഷിക്കുന്ന ദിനത്തില്‍ തന്നെ ചില ഭീരുക്കള്‍ വെറുപ്പിന്റെ വിത്തുകള്‍ വിതച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. സൈനികരേയും അവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തേയും എപ്പോഴും പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനകളില്‍ ഓര്‍ക്കും.' ഇതായിരുന്നു രോഹിത് ശര്‍മ്മയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. വി.വി.എസ് ലക്ഷ്മണ്‍, ശിഖര്‍ ധവാന്‍, മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്, സുരേഷ് റെയ്‌ന എന്നിവരും വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച ജവാന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അര്‍പ്പിച്ചു.

2547 ജവാന്‍മാരുമായിപ്പോയ വാഹന വ്യൂഹത്തിന് നേരെ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച്ച വൈകുന്നേരം മൂന്നേകാലോടെ ഭീകരര്‍ ചാവേറാക്രമണം നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ പാകിസ്താന്‍ ആസ്ഥാനമായുള്ള ഭീകരസംഘടനയായ ജെയ്‌ഷെ മുഹമ്മദ് ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമേറ്റെടുത്തു.

I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019

Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 15, 2019

Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred . I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2019

Deeply saddened and disturbed by the news. I condemn the terror attack in #Pulwama. My condolences to the families of the jawans who sacrificed their lives. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 14, 2019

Appalled and deeply disturbed by the news of CRPF jawans killed in Kashmir's Pulwama. My thoughts and prayers with the martyrs' families. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 14, 2019

