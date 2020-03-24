ടോക്യോ: 2020ലെ ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് മാറ്റിവെക്കും. കൊറോണയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍, ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് ഒരു വര്‍ഷം മാറ്റിവെക്കാന്‍ സാവകാശം നല്‍കണമെന്ന് ഇന്റര്‍നാഷണല്‍ ഒളിമ്പിക് കമ്മിറ്റി(ഐ.ഒ.സി.)യോട് ജപ്പാന്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

ജപ്പാന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഷിന്‍സോ ആബെ, ഐ.ഒ.സി. പ്രസിഡന്റ് തോമസ് ബാഹുമായി നടത്തിയ ചര്‍ച്ചയ്ക്കിടെയാണ് ഈ നിര്‍ദേശം മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ചത്. ഇത് ഐ.ഒ.സി. അംഗീകരിച്ചതായി ഷിന്‍സോ ആബെയുടെ ഓഫീസ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ബാഹുമായി ടെലഫോണിലാണ് ആബെ ചര്‍ച്ച നടത്തിയത്.

ആബെയും ബാഹുമായി നടത്തിയ ചര്‍ച്ചയില്‍, ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് റദ്ദാക്കില്ലെന്നും 2021ല്‍ നടത്തുമെന്ന് തീരുമാനിച്ചതായും ഷിന്‍സോ ആബെയുടെ ഓഫീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

After his telephone talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, PM Shinzo Abe spoke to the press & explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, & the games will be held by the summer of 2021: PM's Office of Japan pic.twitter.com/IxsxxDQnEd