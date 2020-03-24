ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് മാറ്റിവെച്ചു; 2021ല് നടത്തും
ടോക്യോ: 2020ലെ ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് മാറ്റിവെക്കും. കൊറോണയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്, ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് ഒരു വര്ഷം മാറ്റിവെക്കാന് സാവകാശം നല്കണമെന്ന് ഇന്റര്നാഷണല് ഒളിമ്പിക് കമ്മിറ്റി(ഐ.ഒ.സി.)യോട് ജപ്പാന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
ജപ്പാന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഷിന്സോ ആബെ, ഐ.ഒ.സി. പ്രസിഡന്റ് തോമസ് ബാഹുമായി നടത്തിയ ചര്ച്ചയ്ക്കിടെയാണ് ഈ നിര്ദേശം മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ചത്. ഇത് ഐ.ഒ.സി. അംഗീകരിച്ചതായി ഷിന്സോ ആബെയുടെ ഓഫീസ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ബാഹുമായി ടെലഫോണിലാണ് ആബെ ചര്ച്ച നടത്തിയത്.
ആബെയും ബാഹുമായി നടത്തിയ ചര്ച്ചയില്, ടോക്യോ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് റദ്ദാക്കില്ലെന്നും 2021ല് നടത്തുമെന്ന് തീരുമാനിച്ചതായും ഷിന്സോ ആബെയുടെ ഓഫീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
