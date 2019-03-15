Image: twitter.com/FIFAWWC
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: 2020-ലെ അണ്ടര് 17 വനിതാ ഫുട്ബോള് ലോകകപ്പിന് ഇന്ത്യ വേദിയാകും. ഓള് ഇന്ത്യാ ഫുട്ബോള് ഫെഡറേഷനും ഫിഫയുമാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. ഇതോടെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ ഫിഫ ലോകകപ്പ് മത്സരങ്ങള്ക്കാണ് ഇന്ത്യ വേദിയാകുന്നത്.
We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020 🙌🇮🇳🏆#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 15, 2019
നേരത്തെ 2017-ലെ ഫിഫ അണ്ടര് 17 പുരുഷ ലോകകപ്പിനും ഇന്ത്യ വേദിയായിരുന്നു. അന്നത്തെ സംഘാടനമികവാണ് വീണ്ടും ലോകകപ്പിന് ആതിഥ്യം വഹിക്കാന് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് അവസരമൊരുക്കിയത്. 2017-ലെ അണ്ടര് 17 പുരുഷ ലോകകപ്പില് സ്പെയിനിനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടായിരുന്നു ചാമ്പ്യന്മാര്.
CONFIRMED: @IndianFootball will host the 2020 #U17WWC in #India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/kvRMR80RMO— FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) March 15, 2019
Content Highlights: india will host under 17 womens football world cup on 2020