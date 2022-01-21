ഹര്ഭജന് സിങ്ങിന് കോവിഡ്
Photo: ANI
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: മുന് ഇന്ത്യന് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം ഹര്ഭജന് സിങ്ങിന് കോവിഡ്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അദ്ദേഹം തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
ചെറിയ ലക്ഷണങ്ങള് മാത്രമേയുള്ളൂവെന്നും താന് വീട്ടില് തന്നെ ക്വാറന്റീനില് കഴിയുകയാണെന്നും താരം അറിയിച്ചു.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളില് താനുമായി അടുത്തിടപഴകിയവരെല്ലാം തന്നെ എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്ന് പരിശോധന നടത്തണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അഭ്യര്ഥിച്ചു.
I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022
I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care 🙏🙏
അടുത്തിടെയാണ് ഹര്ഭജന് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ക്രിക്കറ്റില് നിന്ന് വിരമിച്ചത്.
Content Highlights: Harbhajan Singh tests positive for covid 19