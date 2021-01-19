ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയെ അവരുടെ മണ്ണില്‍ കീഴടക്കിയ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന് അഞ്ചുകോടി രൂപ ബോണസ് നല്‍കുമെന്ന് ബി.സി.സി.ഐ. തകര്‍പ്പന്‍ വിജയം നേടിയ ടീമിന് ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ ബോണസ് തുക സമ്മാനിക്കുമെന്ന് ബി.സി.സി.ഐ സെക്രട്ടറി ജയ് ഷാ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

'ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയില്‍ പരമ്പര ജയിച്ച ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന് അഞ്ചുകോടി രൂപ ബോണസ്സായി നല്‍കും. മികവാര്‍ന്ന പ്രകടനമാണ് താരങ്ങള്‍ കാഴ്ചവെച്ചത്. എല്ലാ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെയും പ്രചോദിപ്പിക്കുന്ന നേട്ടമാണ് ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയില്‍ ടീം നേടിയത്. ആശംസകള്‍' ജയ് ഷാ ട്വീറ്ററിലൂടെ കുറിച്ചു.

Content Highlights: BCCI will give 5 Crore to Indian Team for the great victory against Australia