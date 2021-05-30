ബൈക്ക് റേസിനിടെ അപകടം; 19-കാരനായ മോട്ടോജിപി റൈഡര്ക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
റോം: ഇറ്റാലിയന് ഗ്രാന്പ്രീ യോഗ്യതാ മത്സരത്തിനിടെയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില് 19-കാരനായ മോട്ടോജിപി റൈഡര്ക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം.
സ്വിസ് മോട്ടോ 3 റൈഡര് ജേസണ് ഡുപാസ്ക്വിയറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച മുഗെല്ലോ സെര്ക്യൂട്ടിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
അപകടം നടന്ന ഉടന് തന്നെ താരത്തെ ആകാശമാര്ഗം ഫ്ളോറന്സിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു.
റേസിനിടെ മറ്റ് റൈഡര്മാരായ അയുമുസസാകി, ജെറെമി അല്കോബ എന്നിവരുമായി ഡുപാസ്ക്വിയര് കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടര്ന്ന് സ്വന്തം ബൈക്ക് തന്നെ താരത്തിന്റെ ദേഹത്ത് ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
