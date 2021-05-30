റോം: ഇറ്റാലിയന്‍ ഗ്രാന്‍പ്രീ യോഗ്യതാ മത്സരത്തിനിടെയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില്‍ 19-കാരനായ മോട്ടോജിപി റൈഡര്‍ക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം.

സ്വിസ് മോട്ടോ 3 റൈഡര്‍ ജേസണ്‍ ഡുപാസ്‌ക്വിയറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച മുഗെല്ലോ സെര്‍ക്യൂട്ടിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

അപകടം നടന്ന ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ താരത്തെ ആകാശമാര്‍ഗം ഫ്‌ളോറന്‍സിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു.

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier



On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones



You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi