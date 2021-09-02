കാഠ്മണ്ഡു: രാജ്യാന്തര സൗഹൃദ മത്സരത്തില്‍ നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഫുട്‌ബോള്‍ ടീമിന് സമനില. 

കാഠ്മണ്ഡുവിലെ തൃപുരേശ്വറിലെ ദശരഥ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടന്ന മത്സരം 1-1ന് സമനിലയിലായി. 

36-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ അഞ്ജാന്‍ ബിസ്തയിലൂടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിയ നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ 60-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ അനിരുഥ് ഥാപ്പയിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യ സമനില പിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

സെപ്റ്റംബര്‍ അഞ്ചിനാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും തമ്മിലുള്ള രണ്ടാമത്തെ സൗഹൃദ മത്സരം.

Content Highlights: India salvage a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first football friendly