കാഠ്മണ്ഡു: രാജ്യാന്തര സൗഹൃദ മത്സരത്തില്‍ നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഫുട്‌ബോള്‍ ടീമിന് സമനില.

കാഠ്മണ്ഡുവിലെ തൃപുരേശ്വറിലെ ദശരഥ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടന്ന മത്സരം 1-1ന് സമനിലയിലായി.

36-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ അഞ്ജാന്‍ ബിസ്തയിലൂടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിയ നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ 60-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ അനിരുഥ് ഥാപ്പയിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യ സമനില പിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

FULL-TIME! Both teams sharing the spoils at the end 🤝



Nepal took the lead in the 1st half, but the #BlueTigers 🐯 came roaring back in the 2nd with @AnirudhThapa scoring the equaliser 🙌



🇳🇵 1-1 🇮🇳#NEPIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/a8r7utoJ3f