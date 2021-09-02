സൗഹൃദ മത്സരത്തില് നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് സമനില
Photo: twitter.com/IndianFootball
കാഠ്മണ്ഡു: രാജ്യാന്തര സൗഹൃദ മത്സരത്തില് നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ ഇന്ത്യന് ഫുട്ബോള് ടീമിന് സമനില.
കാഠ്മണ്ഡുവിലെ തൃപുരേശ്വറിലെ ദശരഥ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില് നടന്ന മത്സരം 1-1ന് സമനിലയിലായി.
36-ാം മിനിറ്റില് അഞ്ജാന് ബിസ്തയിലൂടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിയ നേപ്പാളിനെതിരേ 60-ാം മിനിറ്റില് അനിരുഥ് ഥാപ്പയിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യ സമനില പിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
FULL-TIME! Both teams sharing the spoils at the end 🤝— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 2, 2021
Nepal took the lead in the 1st half, but the #BlueTigers 🐯 came roaring back in the 2nd with @AnirudhThapa scoring the equaliser 🙌
🇳🇵 1-1 🇮🇳#NEPIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/a8r7utoJ3f
സെപ്റ്റംബര് അഞ്ചിനാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും തമ്മിലുള്ള രണ്ടാമത്തെ സൗഹൃദ മത്സരം.
Content Highlights: India salvage a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first football friendly