ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: എം.പി. വീരേന്ദ്രകുമാര്‍ എം.പിയുടെ വേര്‍പാടില്‍ ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി.

എഴുത്തുകാരനും മാതൃഭൂമി ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറുമായ എം.പി. വീരേന്ദ്ര കുമാറിന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തില്‍ ഖേദം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്നും ദുഃഖത്തിന്റെ ഈ സമയത്ത് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബത്തിനും സഹപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of author & Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Group, M P Veerendra Kumar Ji. My condolences to his family, colleagues & friends in this time of grief.