ന്യൂഡൽഹി : യുഎസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡൊണാള്‍ഡ് ട്രംപ് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ അന്തരീക്ഷം മലിനമാണെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞതിനു പിന്നാലെ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ ട്രൻഡിങ്ങായി ഹൗദി മോദി ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്.

'' ചൈനയെ നോക്കൂ, എത്ര മലിനമാണിത്. റഷ്യയെ നോക്കൂ, ഇന്ത്യയെ നോക്കൂ... മലിനമാണ് അവിടത്തെ വായു. പാരീസ് ചര്‍ച്ചയില്‍ നിന്ന് ഞാനിറങ്ങിവന്നത് അതുകൊണ്ടാണ്. നമ്മള്‍ ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് കോടി ഡോളര്‍ ചെലവഴിക്കണം. പക്ഷേ, നമ്മളോടുള്ള പ്രതികരണം മോശമാണു താനും. പാരീസ് ഉടമ്പടിയില്‍ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കില്‍ രാജ്യത്ത് ഒട്ടേറെപ്പേരുടെ ജോലി പോകാനും കമ്പനികള്‍ പൂട്ടാനും ഇടയാക്കിയേനെ. നീതീകരിക്കാനാവാത്തതാണത്'' എന്നാണ് ട്രംപ് പറഞ്ഞത്.

ഡെമോക്രാറ്റ് വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥി കമലാ ഹാരിസിനോടുള്ള രോഷവും ട്രംപിന്റെ ഇന്ത്യാവിരുദ്ധപരാമര്‍ശത്തില്‍ നിരീക്ഷകര്‍ വായിച്ചെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുമായുള്ള വ്യക്തിപരമായ അടുപ്പം ഇന്ത്യക്കാരുടെ വോട്ടിലേറെയും തനിക്ക് നേടിത്തരുമെന്നാണ് ട്രംപ് നേരത്തേ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ look at India its Filthy എന്ന പരാമർശത്തിൽ കമലാഹാരിസിനെതിരായ ട്രംപിന്റെ വികാരവും ഒളിഞ്ഞിരിപ്പുണ്ടെന്നാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ നിരീക്ഷകർ പറയുന്നത്.

“India is Filthy” - Donald Trump could get have said this at #HowdyModi ? — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 23, 2020

ഇതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് FilthyIndia HowdyModi ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്രന്‍ഡിങ്ങിലെത്തിയത്. ഹൗദി മോദി ചടങ്ങില്‍ വെച്ച് തന്നെ ട്രംപിനു ഇതു പറഞ്ഞുകൂടായിരുന്നോ എന്ന് ചിലര്‍ ചോദിച്ചു. അതേ സമയം ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ വായു അതീവ മലിനമാണെന്നും അത് പരിഹരിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്നും നിരവധി പേര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

#FilthyIndia 😔

It’s hurting, but we can’t force someone to respect us.

Respect earned not demanded. 🙏🏻



Our next goals should be:

1. Discourage private fossil fuel vehicles.

2. Subsidize public transport

3. Promote E-vehicles

4. No vehicle zones

6. Public transport day pic.twitter.com/grS9Owh3WV — Paras Bhardwaj (@officialparasb) October 23, 2020

Modi had spent ₹3.7 crores on flowers & covered up the slums to beautify Trump's route for the 'Namaste Trump' rally in Ahmedabad.



But Trump called India 'filthy' in the Presidential debate today!



Will Modi respond? Be rest assured, Modi won't say a word against his BFF Doland — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) October 23, 2020