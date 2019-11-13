വെനീസ്: 50 വര്‍ഷത്തിനിടെ ഏറ്റവും ശക്തമായ തിരമാലയെ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി വെനീസ്. സെന്റ് മാര്‍ക്‌സ് സ്‌ക്വയറില്‍ കടല്‍ വെള്ളം കയറിയതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഇവിടെയെത്തിയ വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികൾ വിവിധ പുനരധിവാസ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളില്‍ താത്ക്കാലിക അഭയം തേടി.

അസാധാരണമാംവിധമുള്ള ശക്തമായ വേലിയേറ്റമാണ് നിലവില്‍ നാം നേരിട്ടു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് വെനീസ് മേയര്‍ ലൂഗി ബ്രുഗ്നാരോ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

വീട്ടില്‍ വെള്ളം കയറി ഉണ്ടായ ഷോര്‍ട്ട് സര്‍ക്യൂട്ടിനെതുടർന്ന് 78കാരന്‍ മരിച്ചതാണ് ഉണ്ടായ ഏക അനിഷ്ട സംഭവം.

പേമാരിയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഇറ്റലിയിലെ ടറാന്റോ, ബ്രിന്ഡസി, മാടെറ തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ സ്‌കൂളുകള്‍ക്ക് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

2nd biggest flooding in #Venice history tonight. Reached 187cm. And another high tide is expected tomorrow. We had 30 cm of water insider our home. Probably lost our fridge but some lost much more. People were seen crying. We need action#Venezia #AcquaAlta #hightide pic.twitter.com/UCSJuysG1h