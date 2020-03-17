വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍: കൊറോണ വൈറസിനെ ചൈനീസ് വൈറസ് എന്ന് വിളിച്ച് അമേരിക്കന്‍ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡൊണാള്‍ഡ് ട്രംപ്. പരാമര്‍ശം അമേരിക്കയില്‍ വ്യാപക പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന് ഇടയാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ട്വീറ്റിലായിരുന്നു ട്രംപിന്റെ പരാമര്‍ശം.

ചൈനയില്‍നിന്നുവന്ന വൈറസ് എന്ന അര്‍ഥത്തിലാണ് ട്രംപിന്റെ പരാമര്‍ശം. വൈറസിന്റെ ഉത്ഭവസ്ഥലം സംബന്ധിച്ച് ഇതുവരെ വ്യക്തതയുണ്ടാവാത്ത സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ ചൈനതന്നെയാണ് വൈറസിന്റെ ഉറവിടം എന്ന് ഉറപ്പിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിലാണ് ട്രംപിന്റെ വാക്കുകള്‍. വ്യോമയാനം അടക്കമുള്ള അമേരിക്കയിലെ വ്യവസായങ്ങള്‍ ശക്തമായ തിരിച്ചുവരവ് നടത്തുമെന്നും ട്രംപ് ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

ട്രംപിന്റെ ചൈനീസ് വൈറസ് പ്രയോഗത്തിനെതിരെ അമേരിക്കയില്‍നിന്നടക്കം നിരവധി വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ട്രംപിന്റെ പരാമര്‍ശം അനുചിതമാണെന്നും ചൈനക്കാരെ വൈറസുമായി ചേര്‍ത്ത് പ്രയോഗിക്കുകവഴി വംശീയാധിക്ഷേപം നടത്തുന്നതാണെന്നുമാണ് ആരോപണം ഉയരുന്നത്. രോഗത്തെ ഏതെങ്കിലും സ്ഥലത്തിന്റെ പേരിലോ വംശീയതയുടെ പേരിലോ പരാമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നത് ശരിയായ രീതിയല്ലെന്നും നിരവധി പേര്‍ വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നു.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

If you’re looking for someone to pin this crisis on, try the guy who made up a phony Google website or promised testing kits that he STILL hasn’t delivered.



Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fueling more bigotry. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

And I hate bringing more attention to the fact that he said Chinese virus... but I’d like us to continue to look out for our Asian brothers and sisters who are experiencing attacks against them because people are assuming they have the virus because they are Chinese https://t.co/NPvwUKn95Q — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) March 17, 2020

