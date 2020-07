Flames have ripped through Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, where wildfires have now burned down an area larger than Greece, according to Greenpeace Russia. They say satellite data shows an estimated 19 million hectares, about 46 million acres of land, has been scorched since January - making the region a "climate hotspot". Russian authorities put the figure at 1.2 million hectares, according to independent news agency Interfax, but record summer temperatures mean the blazes continue. Climate campaigners are urging more action, as fears grow the smoke could spread into Siberian cities and hamper the coronavirus relief effort. (📸 Julia Petrenko / Greenpeace) #ForestFires #ClimateChange #Krasnoyarsk #Siberia #Russia #BBCNews

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Jul 22, 2020 at 6:24am PDT