വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍: കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയില്‍ വെടിവയ്പ്പ്. കുട്ടികള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ പത്തുപേര്‍ക്ക് വെടിയേറ്റു.

സാന്‍ ബെര്‍നാഡിനോയിലെ കെട്ടിടസമുച്ചയത്തില്‍ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് സംഭവം.

വെടിയേറ്റവരില്‍ മൂന്നുപേരുടെ നില അതീവഗുരുതരമാണെന്ന് സാന്‍ ബെര്‍നാഡിനോയിലെ പോലീസ് വൃത്തങ്ങളെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് സി എന്‍ എന്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. പ്രാദേശികസമയം രാത്രി10.45ന് വെടിവയ്പ്പിനെ കുറിച്ച് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചതെന്ന് പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

