ബെയ്ജിങ്: ചൈനയില്‍ തുടരുന്ന കനത്ത മഴയില്‍ പല പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും പ്രളയം. മധ്യ ചൈനയിലെ ചെന്‍ജൗ നഗരത്തിലാണ് പ്രളയം ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല്‍ നാശംവിതച്ചത്. ഇവിടെ 12 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. പ്രളയത്തില്‍ ആളുകളും വാഹനങ്ങളും ഒഴുകിപ്പോകുന്നതിന്റെയും വെള്ളംകയറിയ തീവണ്ടിയില്‍ ജനങ്ങള്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതിന്റെയും ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന അനവധി ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവന്നു.

ചെന്‍ജൗ നഗരത്തില്‍ അതിശക്തമായ മഴയാണ് പെയ്തുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. തെരുവുകളിലും റോഡുകളിലും ശക്തമായ ജലപ്രവാഹമാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളില്‍ കാണുന്നത്. മെട്രോ യാത്രക്കാര്‍ തീവണ്ടിയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. 

റെയില്‍വേ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളും പാര്‍പ്പിട സമുച്ചയങ്ങളുമെല്ലാം പ്രളയജലത്തില്‍ മുങ്ങിപ്പോയിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിരവധി പേര്‍ പലയിടത്തും കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. മൊബൈല്‍ ഫോണും ഇന്റര്‍നെറ്റും അടക്കമുള്ള ആശയവിനിമയ സംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ പലയിടത്തും തകരാറിലായിട്ടുണ്ട്. റോഡുകള്‍ പിളര്‍ന്ന് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ താഴ്ന്നുപോകുന്നതിന്റെയും വെള്ളത്തില്‍ മുങ്ങിയ വാഹനങ്ങളില്‍ പെട്ടുപോയവരുടെയും ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പങ്കുവെക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

പ്രളയത്തില്‍ 12 പേര്‍ മരിക്കുകയും അഞ്ച് പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേല്‍ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായാണ് ചൈന നല്‍കുന്ന ഔദ്യോഗിക വിവരമെങ്കിലും ഇതിനേക്കാളേറെ വലിയ ദുരന്തമാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെയും മറ്റും പുറത്തുവരുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും വിവരങ്ങളും സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പങ്കുവെക്കപ്പെട്ട പ്രളയദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍

