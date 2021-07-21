മഴയില് മുങ്ങി ചൈന; ട്രെയിനില് കഴുത്തറ്റം വെള്ളത്തില് യാത്രക്കാര്, കാറുകള് ഒഴുകിപ്പോയി
ചൈനയിലെ പ്രളയത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യം | ഫോട്ടോ: എ.എഫ്.പി
ബെയ്ജിങ്: ചൈനയില് തുടരുന്ന കനത്ത മഴയില് പല പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും പ്രളയം. മധ്യ ചൈനയിലെ ചെന്ജൗ നഗരത്തിലാണ് പ്രളയം ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല് നാശംവിതച്ചത്. ഇവിടെ 12 പേര് മരിച്ചതായി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മാധ്യമങ്ങള് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. പ്രളയത്തില് ആളുകളും വാഹനങ്ങളും ഒഴുകിപ്പോകുന്നതിന്റെയും വെള്ളംകയറിയ തീവണ്ടിയില് ജനങ്ങള് കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതിന്റെയും ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന അനവധി ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവന്നു.
ചെന്ജൗ നഗരത്തില് അതിശക്തമായ മഴയാണ് പെയ്തുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. തെരുവുകളിലും റോഡുകളിലും ശക്തമായ ജലപ്രവാഹമാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളില് കാണുന്നത്. മെട്രോ യാത്രക്കാര് തീവണ്ടിയില് കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളില് പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
റെയില്വേ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളും പാര്പ്പിട സമുച്ചയങ്ങളുമെല്ലാം പ്രളയജലത്തില് മുങ്ങിപ്പോയിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിരവധി പേര് പലയിടത്തും കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട്. മൊബൈല് ഫോണും ഇന്റര്നെറ്റും അടക്കമുള്ള ആശയവിനിമയ സംവിധാനങ്ങള് പലയിടത്തും തകരാറിലായിട്ടുണ്ട്. റോഡുകള് പിളര്ന്ന് വാഹനങ്ങള് താഴ്ന്നുപോകുന്നതിന്റെയും വെള്ളത്തില് മുങ്ങിയ വാഹനങ്ങളില് പെട്ടുപോയവരുടെയും ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് ട്വിറ്ററില് പങ്കുവെക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
പ്രളയത്തില് 12 പേര് മരിക്കുകയും അഞ്ച് പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേല്ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായാണ് ചൈന നല്കുന്ന ഔദ്യോഗിക വിവരമെങ്കിലും ഇതിനേക്കാളേറെ വലിയ ദുരന്തമാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെയും മറ്റും പുറത്തുവരുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും വിവരങ്ങളും സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.
ട്വിറ്ററില് പങ്കുവെക്കപ്പെട്ട പ്രളയദൃശ്യങ്ങള്
NOW - Severe floods hit #Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, in central China. Streets flooded, people are trapped in the subway, their homes, and vehicles.pic.twitter.com/8Io8Q1jIrt— WakeUpCallMedia (@WakeUpCallMedi1) July 20, 2021
More videos showing the destruction and power of the flash floods. #Zhengzhou pic.twitter.com/v9YfDRTt3T— China Breaking News (@EmslieDustin) July 21, 2021
This is what is happening in Henan, China. People are trapped in subways and trains and waiting for help. There is no food and electricity, hope they can be safe. #China #flood #Henan #Chinese #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/zSrfsiTPO8— karenjou (@karenjou1) July 20, 2021
Unprecedented scenes in China! Man trapped inside as floodwaters threaten to swallow the car he is in! Yes, that’s muddy floodwater on his windshield. Unspeakable nightmare #China #climate #floods #WeatherUpdate #chinaflood #henan #Zhengzhou #Chinese #flooding #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/QFn7MlPbo0— Doregama Viral (@DoregamaViral) July 20, 2021
This is currently the city of Zhengzhou in China. We are in a climate emergency. #ClimateActionNow #ClimateEmergency #China #Floods pic.twitter.com/7OdraXHcKK— Kevin Mtai (@KevinKevinmtai) July 20, 2021
Rescuers swallowed by sinkhole in Henan China flood today. The region received its highest rainfall on record. pic.twitter.com/yTkkEg4lRR— 🅰🅻🅴🆁🆃 🅲🅷🅰🅽🅽🅴🅻 (@AlertChannel) July 20, 2021
Rescuers are working tirelessly to save residents in China’s central Henan Province after the area was hit with a record-breaking rainstorm which lead to deadly floods. pic.twitter.com/GipYy7c1NZ— Markets Today (@marketstodays) July 21, 2021
#Zhengzhou China experiences floods ...— ONJOLO KENYA (@onjolo_kenya) July 20, 2021
Is it time we act on climate...
Meanwhile Subscribe to my youtube channel ONJOLO KENYA pic.twitter.com/PB1HfFlic0
2/3: A woman rescued in flood waters in Zhengzhou, Henan (video from WeChat). pic.twitter.com/6fOblgl5OL— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021
Thunderstorms have hit mid China’s #Henan Province since yesterday and torrential rain has led to severe floods. Heat-wrenching videos are coming in and first responders have been deployed to save lives.@ZhengguanNews please stay safe!Our hearts are with those who are affected. pic.twitter.com/MIoIcHawO2— Amazing Yunnan (@Amazing_Yunnan) July 20, 2021
Floods in China. #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/VkkPG1volH— WoodmanK (@WoodmanK417) July 20, 2021
#China🇨🇳:📍Zhengzhou subway station #Flood #chinaflood#ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/0nhsgXW7Z5— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) July 20, 2021
Content Highlights: Severe Flood In China, torrential rain