മനില: കോറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധിച്ച് ഫിലിപ്പീന്‍സില്‍ ഒരാള്‍ മരിച്ചു. ചൈനക്ക് പുറത്ത് കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ച് മരണം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്ന ആദ്യ കേസാണ് ഇത്.

വുഹാനില്‍ നിന്ന് ഫിലിപ്പീന്‍സില്‍ മടങ്ങിയെത്തിയ 44-കാരനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഫിലിപ്പീന്‍സില്‍ കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ചതായി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച രണ്ടാമത്തെ വ്യക്തിയായിരുന്നു ഇയാള്‍. പനിയും ചുമയും തൊണ്ടവേദനയുമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഇയാളെ മനിലയിലെ സാന്‍ ലാസാരോ ആശുപത്രിയിലാണ് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നത്. ഫെബ്രുവരി ഒന്നിനാണ് ഇയാള്‍ മരിച്ചത്.

'ചൈനക്ക് പുറത്ത് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്ത ആദ്യ കേസാണ് ഇത്. മരണപ്പെട്ട വ്യക്തി വുഹാനില്‍ നിന്നാണ് വന്നതെന്ന കാര്യം നമ്മുടെ എല്ലാവരുടെയും മനസ്സിലുണ്ടാകണം.'- ലോകാരോഗ്യ സംഘടന പ്രതിനിധിയായ ഡോ.റാബി അബെയസിംഘെ പറഞ്ഞു.

ചൈനയില്‍ കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം ഇതിനകം 304 ആയി. ചൈനയിലും പുറത്തുമായി 14,499 പേര്‍ക്ക് ഇതുവരെ കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതായി വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എഎഫ്പി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. വുഹാന്‍ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രമായ കൊറോണ ഇതുവരെ 27 രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് വ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കേരളത്തില്‍ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ക്ക് കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

A 44-year-old male is confirmed as the second person with the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines. He passed away on 1 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/5a5tPWtvpc — World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) February 2, 2020

There are now 2 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in the Philippines. The 1st confirmed case and the 2nd confirmed case are close contacts. Both are known residents of Wuhan, China.



The 44-year-old male experienced fever, cough & sore throat before being admitted at San Lazaro Hospital. — World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) February 2, 2020

WHO Representative in the Philippines Dr Rabi Abeyasinghe said: This is the first reported case outside of China. However, we need to keep in mind that he came from Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/0VH6PvLE42 — World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) February 2, 2020

Content Highlights: Philippines reports first death outside of China in coronavirus