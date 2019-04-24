ഇസ്ലാമാബാദ്: വാര്‍ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിനിടെ നാക്ക് പിഴച്ച പാകിസ്താന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാനെ ട്രോളി കൊന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ.

ഏഷ്യന്‍ രാജ്യമായ ജപ്പാനും യൂറോപ്യന്‍ രാജ്യമായ ജര്‍മനിയും തമ്മില്‍ അതിര്‍ത്തികള്‍ പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നുവെന്നായിരുന്നു ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവന.

''രണ്ട് രാജ്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് സംയുക്തമായി എങ്ങനെ വ്യവസായം തുടങ്ങാമെന്നതിന് ഉത്തമ മാതൃകയാണ് ജര്‍മിനിയും ജപ്പാനും. രണ്ടാം ലോകമഹായുദ്ധത്തിന് ശേഷം ജര്‍മനിയും ജപ്പാനും അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍ സംയുക്തമായി വ്യവസായ ശാലകള്‍ തുടങ്ങുകയും ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള സാമ്പത്തിക ബന്ധം ദൃഢമാക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു''- ഇതായിരുന്നു ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവന.

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before international audience. pic.twitter.com/aR45Y7T2bP