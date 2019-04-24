Imran Khan | Photo: AP
ഇസ്ലാമാബാദ്: വാര്ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിനിടെ നാക്ക് പിഴച്ച പാകിസ്താന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇമ്രാന് ഖാനെ ട്രോളി കൊന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ.
ഏഷ്യന് രാജ്യമായ ജപ്പാനും യൂറോപ്യന് രാജ്യമായ ജര്മനിയും തമ്മില് അതിര്ത്തികള് പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നുവെന്നായിരുന്നു ഇമ്രാന് ഖാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവന.
''രണ്ട് രാജ്യങ്ങള്ക്ക് സംയുക്തമായി എങ്ങനെ വ്യവസായം തുടങ്ങാമെന്നതിന് ഉത്തമ മാതൃകയാണ് ജര്മിനിയും ജപ്പാനും. രണ്ടാം ലോകമഹായുദ്ധത്തിന് ശേഷം ജര്മനിയും ജപ്പാനും അതിര്ത്തിയില് സംയുക്തമായി വ്യവസായ ശാലകള് തുടങ്ങുകയും ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള സാമ്പത്തിക ബന്ധം ദൃഢമാക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു''- ഇതായിരുന്നു ഇമ്രാന് ഖാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവന.
Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before international audience. pic.twitter.com/aR45Y7T2bP— Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 22, 2019
ഇറാൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഹസന് റുഹാനിയും ഇമ്രാന് ഖാനും സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തിയ വാര്ത്താ സമ്മേളനത്തിനിടെയായിരുന്നു ഇമ്രാന് ഖാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവന. ഫ്രാൻസിനെയാണ് ഇമ്രാൻ ഖാൻ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചത്. പകരം ജപ്പാൻ എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് പോകുകയായിരുന്നു. എന്നാല് പാകിസ്താന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ നാക്ക് പിഴ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലായി.
"Africa is an emerging COUNTRY". Haters gonna hate but my kaptaan knows best, Africa is no continent 🌍😂 pic.twitter.com/TtY7rkW7GZ— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 29, 2018
😳 our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket. https://t.co/XJoycRsLG9— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 23, 2019
Content Highlights: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Talks About Japan and Germany sharing Border