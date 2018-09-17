ഇസ്‌ളാമാബാദ്: ഓഫീസിലിരുന്ന് ഉറങ്ങുന്നതിന്റെ ഫോട്ടോ വൈറലായതോടെ പാകിസ്താന്‍ വനിതാമന്ത്രിക്ക് ട്രോള്‍ പെരുമഴ. ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാന്‍ മന്ത്രിസഭയിലെ മനുഷ്യാവകാശ വകുപ്പു മന്ത്രി ഷിറീന്‍ മസാരിക്കാണ് ഉറക്കം വിനയായത്‌.

ഷിറീന്‍ ഓഫീസിലിരുന്ന് ഉറങ്ങുന്ന ഫോട്ടോ വ്യാപകമായി സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രചരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ പാകിസ്താനില്‍നിന്നുള്ള ട്വിറ്റര്‍ ഉപയോക്താക്കള്‍ ട്രോളുകളുമെത്തി. ഷിറീനെ അതിരൂക്ഷമായി വിമര്‍ശിച്ചു കൊണ്ടുള്ളവയാണ് അധികം ട്രോളുകളും

അതേസമയം ഷിറീനെ അനുകൂലിച്ചും ആളുകളെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ഒരു പക്ഷെ ഇത് ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണത്തിന്റെ ഇടവേള ആയിരിക്കാം. ഇത് സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് ഓഫീസിലുള്ള(മന്ത്രിയുടെ) ആരോ സ്വകാര്യതയുടെ ലംഘനം നടത്തിയെന്നാണ്. ഈ വ്യക്തി പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട രേഖകളും ചോര്‍ത്താനിടയുണ്ട്. അയാളെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞ് പുറത്താക്കണം- ഒരു ട്വിറ്റര്‍ ഉപയോക്താവ് അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.

This rest is fine but the photo is not. It may be lunch break. It shows there is someone in the office breaching the privacy. This person can leak important documents as well. Person must be identified & sacked. @ShireenMazari1 @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/so8PgRSV7j