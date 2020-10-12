സ്‌റ്റോക്ക്‌ഹോം: 2020ലെ സാമ്പത്തികശാസ്ത്ര നോബല്‍ പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. അമേരിക്കന്‍ സാമ്പത്തിക ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞരായ പോള്‍ മില്‍ഗ്രോം, റോബര്‍ട്ട് വില്‍സണ്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരത്തിന് അര്‍ഹരായത്.

ലേല സിദ്ധാന്തത്തില്‍ പരിഷ്‌കരണം കൊണ്ടുവന്നതിനും പുതിയ ലേല ഘടനകള്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനുമാണ് ഇരുവര്‍ക്കും പുരസ്‌കാരമെന്ന് നോബല്‍ നിര്‍ണയ സമിതി പറഞ്ഞു.

