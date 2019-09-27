യുണൈറ്റഡ് നേഷന്‍സ്: ഭീകരവാദത്തിനെതിരേ എല്ലാരാജ്യങ്ങളും ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായി നില്‍ക്കണമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ഭീകരവാദം ഏതെങ്കിലും ഒരു രാജ്യത്തെ മാത്രം ബാധിക്കുന്ന പ്രശ്‌നമല്ലെന്നും പകരം എല്ലാ രാഷ്ട്രങ്ങളേയും ഒരുപോലെ ബാധിക്കുന്നതാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. 74ാമത് യു എന്‍ ജനറല്‍ അസംബ്ലിയില്‍ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു മോദി.

'ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ജനാധിപത്യരാജ്യം എന്നെയും എന്റെ സര്‍ക്കാരിനേയും വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. രണ്ടാമത് വീണ്ടും അധികാരത്തിലെത്തിയത് ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തോടെയാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ടാണ് ഇന്ന് നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുന്നില്‍ വരാന്‍ എനിക്ക് സാധിച്ചത്'- അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

ഒറ്റത്തവണ മാത്രം ഉപയോഗിക്കാവുന്ന പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക്കുൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കരുത് എന്ന ചുമരിലെ ബോര്‍ഡുകളാണ് ഇവിടെ എത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ എന്റെ ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍ ആദ്യം പെട്ടത്. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ഒറ്റത്തവണമാത്രം ഉപയോഗിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്ന പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക്കുകള്‍ക്കെതിരേ വലിയ ക്യാമ്പയിനുകളാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്- അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

