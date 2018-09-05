കാറുകള് പറന്നു, മേല്ക്കൂരകള് പറപറന്നു, നാശം വിതച്ച് ജപ്പാനിലെ ജെബി കൊടുങ്കാറ്റ്
ടോക്യോ: ജപ്പാനില് 25 വര്ഷത്തിനിടെയുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റവും ശക്തിയേറിയ കൊടുങ്കാറ്റില് 10 പേര് മരിച്ചു. ഒട്ടേറെപ്പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേല്ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. മണിക്കൂറില് 208 കിലോമീറ്റര് വേഗതയിലാണ് കാറ്റുവീശുന്നത്.
Dozens of cars catch fire during Typhoon Jebi in Japan pic.twitter.com/Cs1y5lBajb— The Independent (@Independent) September 4, 2018
OSAKA NOW :(— Obeid Rahemi Mashwani (@engr_raheemi) September 4, 2018
Japan hit by strongest storm for 25 years, Stay Strong #Japan 🇯🇵.#Typhoon #台風21号 #TyphoonJebi pic.twitter.com/0923hUVxgB
ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ ഷിക്കോക്കു ദ്വീപിലാണ് ജെബി കരതൊട്ടത്. രാജ്യത്ത് വൈദ്യുതി-വാര്ത്താവിനിമയ ബന്ധങ്ങള് താറുമാറായി. വിവിധ വാര്ത്താ ഏജന്സികള് കൊടുങ്കാറ്റിന്റെ ഭീകര ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Japan tells more than a million to evacuate as the strongest typhoon in 25 years makes landfall https://t.co/XgKahG77Ob pic.twitter.com/CrPPlaaME7— TIME (@TIME) 5 September 2018
The strongest typhoon in 25 years just hit Japan. Almost 14,000 residents have been moved to around 5,000 refuge zones. pic.twitter.com/4hMsPMoCen— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 4, 2018
Japan's deadly typhoon is the worst in 25 years https://t.co/45z6Ivveea @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/Yge7cgCjGQ— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 4, 2018
Content Highlights: Japan, Typhoon Jeby