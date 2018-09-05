ടോക്യോ: ജപ്പാനില്‍ 25 വര്‍ഷത്തിനിടെയുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റവും ശക്തിയേറിയ കൊടുങ്കാറ്റില്‍  10 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. ഒട്ടേറെപ്പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേല്‍ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. മണിക്കൂറില്‍ 208 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ വേഗതയിലാണ് കാറ്റുവീശുന്നത്. 

ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ ഷിക്കോക്കു ദ്വീപിലാണ് ജെബി കരതൊട്ടത്. രാജ്യത്ത് വൈദ്യുതി-വാര്‍ത്താവിനിമയ ബന്ധങ്ങള്‍ താറുമാറായി. വിവിധ വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സികള്‍ കൊടുങ്കാറ്റിന്റെ ഭീകര ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

