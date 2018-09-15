വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍: സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായി ഫ്‌ളോറന്‍സ് കൊടുങ്കാറ്റ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യാനെത്തിയ മാധ്യമ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്റെ വീഡിയോ. എന്താണ് വീഡിയോയുടെ പ്രത്യകതയെന്നല്ലേ, തറയില്‍ ഉറച്ച് നില്‍ക്കാന്‍ പറ്റാത്ത തരത്തില്‍ അതിശക്തമായ കാറ്റില്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുന്ന മാധ്യമ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനാണ് ദൃശ്യത്തിലുള്ളത്. വെറും മാധ്യമ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനല്ല, കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷകന്‍ കൂടിയായ മൈക്ക് സിഡലാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടര്‍. അദ്ദേഹം കാറ്റില്‍ ആടിയുലയുമ്പോള്‍ പിന്നിലൂടെ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ സുഖമായി നടന്നുപോകുന്നത് കാണാം- ഇത് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് മൈക്ക് സിഡലാന്‍റെ അഭിനയത്തെ ട്രോളന്‍മാര്‍ ആഘോഷമാക്കുന്നത്.

ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്ത് വെറും 12 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ മാത്രം ഒരു കോടിയിലേറെപ്പേരാണ്  വീഡിയോ കണ്ടത്. 

കമന്റുകള്‍ മാത്രമല്ല, മൈക്ക് സിഡലിനെ ട്രോളാന്‍ ജിഫ് ഫയലുകളും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രോളായി വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.

