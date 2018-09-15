വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍: സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായി ഫ്‌ളോറന്‍സ് കൊടുങ്കാറ്റ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യാനെത്തിയ മാധ്യമ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്റെ വീഡിയോ. എന്താണ് വീഡിയോയുടെ പ്രത്യകതയെന്നല്ലേ, തറയില്‍ ഉറച്ച് നില്‍ക്കാന്‍ പറ്റാത്ത തരത്തില്‍ അതിശക്തമായ കാറ്റില്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുന്ന മാധ്യമ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനാണ് ദൃശ്യത്തിലുള്ളത്. വെറും മാധ്യമ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനല്ല, കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷകന്‍ കൂടിയായ മൈക്ക് സിഡലാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടര്‍. അദ്ദേഹം കാറ്റില്‍ ആടിയുലയുമ്പോള്‍ പിന്നിലൂടെ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ സുഖമായി നടന്നുപോകുന്നത് കാണാം- ഇത് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് മൈക്ക് സിഡലാന്‍റെ അഭിനയത്തെ ട്രോളന്‍മാര്‍ ആഘോഷമാക്കുന്നത്.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) 14 September 2018

ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്ത് വെറും 12 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ മാത്രം ഒരു കോടിയിലേറെപ്പേരാണ് വീഡിയോ കണ്ടത്.

He's leaning the wrong way, too! — Mark Whitelaw (@Scotsmark72) 15 September 2018

Would somebody tell Mike Seidel to stop rocking back and forth like he’s standing in 100mph winds when people in shorts are out walking behind him in the background like nothing is going on. — Joy (@Joy54443696) 14 September 2018

This is funny. 2 dudes just strolling along while @mikeseidel braces himself. https://t.co/RTNomKyNtl — David Hartman (@DHartman_WAPT) 14 September 2018

കമന്റുകള്‍ മാത്രമല്ല, മൈക്ക് സിഡലിനെ ട്രോളാന്‍ ജിഫ് ഫയലുകളും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രോളായി വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.

We now go live to Mike Seidel pic.twitter.com/bUmybdmjIF — 3-13 (@nygbleedblue) 15 September 2018

Reporters need to give viewers a realistic view of what’s happening not a dramatized one. pic.twitter.com/7mqO4CoSbz — Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) 15 September 2018

Content Highlights: Hurricane Florence: Reporter Struggles To Stand As People Walk By Calmly In Viral Clip