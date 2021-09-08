മെക്സിക്കോയില് വന് ഭൂചലനം; തീവ്രത 7 രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
മെക്സിക്കോയിലെ ഉണ്ടായ ഭൂകമ്പത്തെ തുടര്ന്നുണ്ടായ നാശനഷ്ടം | ചിത്രം: എ.പി
മെക്സിക്കോ സിറ്റി: മെക്സിക്കോയുടെ പസഫിക് തീരത്ത് വന് ഭൂചലനം. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യന് സമയം രാവിലെ 7:17നാണ് റിക്ടര് സ്കെയിലില് ഏഴ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായത്.
നിരവധി നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങള് ഉണ്ടായതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ടുകള്. ഗ്വെറേറോ ജില്ലയാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം. നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളുടെ കൃത്യമായ കണക്ക് ഇതുവരെ പുറത്ത് വന്നിട്ടില്ല.
സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില് പ്രചരിക്കുന്ന മെക്സിക്കോയിലെ ഭൂചലനത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്:
WATCH: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico pic.twitter.com/wF3YkzWyQH— BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2021
This is how #earthquakes look in the sky from an 11th floor ⚡— elian huesca 🌋⚡ (@elianhuesca) September 8, 2021
What you hear is the building crashing against the one next to it 🤯#earthquakeinthesky #Mexico #surreal pic.twitter.com/XNJESUdOew
#BREAKINGNEWS #Mexico has a 7.0 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Tq67YsNkfc— Sn00pster (@sn00pdad) September 8, 2021
#NOW | This is how they lived the earthquake in Mexico from a cable car. #Sismo #earthquake #Mexico #teleferico #cablecar #acapulco pic.twitter.com/5L5ouqibhN— global_news01 🌎 (@global_news01) September 8, 2021
