മെക്‌സിക്കോ സിറ്റി: മെക്‌സിക്കോയുടെ പസഫിക് തീരത്ത് വന്‍ ഭൂചലനം. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സമയം രാവിലെ 7:17നാണ് റിക്ടര്‍ സ്‌കെയിലില്‍ ഏഴ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായത്.

നിരവധി നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. ഗ്വെറേറോ ജില്ലയാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം. നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളുടെ കൃത്യമായ കണക്ക് ഇതുവരെ പുറത്ത് വന്നിട്ടില്ല.

സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രചരിക്കുന്ന മെക്സിക്കോയിലെ ഭൂചലനത്തിന്‍റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍:

This is how #earthquakes look in the sky from an 11th floor ⚡



What you hear is the building crashing against the one next to it 🤯#earthquakeinthesky #Mexico #surreal pic.twitter.com/XNJESUdOew