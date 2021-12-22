വാഷിംഗ്ടണ്‍: ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള ഒമിക്രോണ്‍ കേസുകളുടെ വര്‍ദ്ധനവിന്റെ ഗൗരവത്തെപ്പറ്റി പൊതുജനങ്ങളെ ബോധവല്‍ക്കരിക്കാന്‍ ട്വീറ്റുകളുമായി ബില്‍ ഗേറ്റ്‌സ്. ട്വീറ്റുകളുടെ ഒരു പരമ്പരയില്‍ ഒമിക്രോണിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ബില്‍ ഗേറ്റ്സ് തന്റെ മിക്ക അവധിക്കാല പദ്ധതികളും റദ്ദാക്കിയതായി അറിയിച്ചു.

തന്റെ അടുത്ത സുഹൃത്തുക്കള്‍ക്ക് ഒമിക്രോണ്‍ ബാധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് സൂചിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ഒരു പക്ഷെ കോവിഡിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും മോശം കാലഘട്ടത്തിലേയ്ക്കാകാം നം കടക്കുന്നതെന്ന വസ്തുത മനസ്സിലാക്കണമെന്ന് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ചു.

ബില്‍ ഗേറ്റ്സിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ ഒമിക്രോണ്‍ വകഭേദത്തിന്റെ അപകടത്തെപ്പറ്റി ഊന്നിപ്പറയുന്നു. 'ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏതൊരു വൈറസിനേക്കാളും വേഗത്തിലാണ് കോവിഡിന്റെ ഒമിക്രോണ്‍ വകഭേദം പടരുന്നത്. അധികം വൈകാതെ തന്നെ ലോകത്തിലെ എല്ലാ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും എത്തും,' ഗേറ്റ്‌സ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ഒരാഴ്ചയ്ക്കുള്ളില്‍ അമേരിക്കയിലെ മൊത്തം കോവിഡ് കേസുകളുടെ 3 ശതമാനം എന്ന നിലയില്‍ നിന്ന് 73 ശതമാനമായി ഒമിക്രോണ്‍ വകഭേദം എത്തിയതിനെത്തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് ബില്‍ ഗേറ്റ്‌സിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്. മാസ്‌ക് ധരിക്കുന്നതിനും വലിയ ഒത്തുചേരലുകള്‍ ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതിനും വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ എടുക്കുന്നതിനും അദ്ദേഹം അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ചു.

Content Highlights: bill gates tweets on omicron scare as cases increases in us