ഫ്‌ളോറിഡ: അമേരിക്കയിലെ മേരി വിച്ചൂസന്റെ വീട്ടില്‍ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെ എത്തിയത് ഒരു അപ്രതീക്ഷിത അതിഥിയാണ്. അടുക്കളയിലെ ജനാലച്ചില്ല് പൊട്ടിയ ശബ്ദം കേട്ട് എന്താണ് സംഭവിച്ചതെന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെത്തിയ മേരി വലിയ മുതലയെക്കണ്ട് ഞെട്ടി. അടുക്കള ഭാഗത്തെ ജനാലച്ചില്ല് തകര്‍ത്താണ് മുതല വീടിനകത്ത് കടന്നത്.

An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater . The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp

മുതലയുടെ സുന്ദരമായ മുഖം തന്നെ തുറിച്ച് നോക്കുന്ന കാഴ്ചയാണ് കാണാന്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞതെന്ന് സ്‌പെക്ട്രം ന്യൂസിനോട് മേരി പറഞ്ഞു. അടുക്കളയിലൂടെ പരക്കംപാഞ്ഞ് നടന്ന മുതലയെക്കണ്ട് താന്‍ കുറച്ചൊന്നുമല്ല പരിഭ്രമിച്ചതെന്നും അവര്‍ കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

ഉടന്‍തന്നെ കിടപ്പുമുറിയിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ മേരി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികൃതരെ വിവരമറിയിച്ചു. മുതലയെ പിടികൂടാന്‍ ആളെത്തിയപ്പോഴേക്കും അടുക്കളയിലെ ചുമരുകള്‍, ഫ്രിഡ്ജ്, ഫര്‍ണിച്ചര്‍ എന്നിവ മുതല നശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. മേരി സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന വൈന്‍ ശേഖരം മുഴുവനും തട്ടിമറിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. മുതലയെ പിടികൂടി സുരക്ഷിത സ്ഥലത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

We know you've been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today's alligator trespassing in Clearwater🐊 The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl