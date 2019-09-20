വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍: അമേരിക്കയിൽ വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍ ഡി.സിയിലുണ്ടായ വെടിവെപ്പില്‍ ആറ് പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇതില്‍ രണ്ട് പേരുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്.

കൊളംബിയ റോഡിലെ 1300 ബ്ലോക്കിലാണ് വെടിവെപ്പ്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ കൊളംബിയ ഹൈറ്റ്‌സ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

അമേരിക്കന്‍ പ്രസിഡന്റിന്റെ ആസ്ഥാനമായ വൈറ്റ് ഹൗസിന് മൂന്നര കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ അടുത്താണ് വെടിവെപ്പുണ്ടായത്.

സ്ഥലം പോലീസ് വളഞ്ഞിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

#DCshooting

Multiple gunshots in Columbia Heights, #WashingtonDC.

Police and EMT are on the spot.

Some people shot, being taken to the hospital.

(Video via @chriscollison) pic.twitter.com/kJUAdYluHz