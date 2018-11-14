മോസ്‌കോ: കാല്‍നടക്കാര്‍ക്ക് നിരോധനമുള്ള റഷ്യയിലെ ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ ബ്രിഡ്ജ് കടക്കാന്‍ നാലു "ബുദ്ധിമാന്‍മാര്‍" കണ്ടെത്തിയ മാര്‍ഗം സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ചിരിയുണര്‍ത്തി വൈറലായിക്കഴിഞ്ഞു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച യൂട്യൂബില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത വീഡിയോ ഏറെ കൗതുകകരമാണ്.

ബസിന്റെ മാതൃകയുണ്ടാക്കി അതിനുള്ളില്‍ കടന്ന് നാലുപേരും ഒന്നിച്ച് നടക്കുന്നത് കാണേണ്ട കാഴ്ചയാണ്. നാലു ജോഡി കാലുകളുള്ള മഞ്ഞനിറമുള്ള ബസ് നടന്നുപോകുന്നത് രസകരമായ കാഴ്ചയാണ്.

വ്‌ളാഡിവസ്‌റ്റോക്കിലെ സോളോടോയി പാലം ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ പാലമെന്നും അറിയപ്പെടുന്നു. 2015 മുതല്‍ പാലത്തിലൂടെ വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മാത്രമേ യാത്രാനുമതിയുള്ളൂ. കാല്‍നടക്കാര്‍ക്ക് അനുവാദമില്ലാത്ത പാലത്തില്‍ നടന്ന ഇവരെ പാലത്തില്‍ ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്‍ തടഞ്ഞുനിര്‍ത്തി. 

വാഹനങ്ങളില്‍ യാത്രചെയ്തിരുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് അമ്പരപ്പും ചിരിയുമുണര്‍ത്തിയ സംഭവം ഇപ്പോള്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ വൈറലാണ്. ആയിരക്കണക്കിനാളുകള്‍ കണ്ട വീഡിയോയ്ക്ക് ധാരാളം ലൈക്കും ഷെയറും ചുരുങ്ങിയ ദിവസത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ ലഭിച്ചു കഴിഞ്ഞു.

 

