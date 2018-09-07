കോഴിക്കോട്: പ്രളയം കേരളത്തിന്റെ ജൈവ വൈവിധ്യമേഖലയിലുണ്ടാക്കിയ ആഘാതത്തെ കുറിച്ച് പഠനം നടത്തുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്‍. ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്. സംസ്ഥാന ജൈവ വൈിധ്യ ബോര്‍ഡിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് പഠനം.

മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റ്

പ്രളയം കേരളത്തിന്റെ ജൈവവൈവിധ്യമേഖലയിലുണ്ടാക്കിയ ആഘാതം സമഗ്രമായി പഠിക്കും. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ നിര്‍ദ്ദേശപ്രകാരം സംസ്ഥാന ജൈവ വൈിധ്യ ബോര്‍ഡിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് ജൈവ വൈവിധ്യമേഖലയിലെ മാറ്റം പഠിക്കുന്നത്. തദ്ദേശസ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലെ ബയോഡൈവേര്‍സിറ്റി മാനേജ്‌മെന്റു കമ്മിറ്റികളുമായി ചേര്‍ന്നാണ് പഠനം.

പ്രാദേശികമായി സൂക്ഷ്മമായ സര്‍വ്വെ നടത്താനാണ് തീരുമാനം. ഒരു മാസത്തിനകം ഇത്പൂര്‍ത്തിയാകും. വിദഗ്ധരടങ്ങിയ സംസ്ഥാനതല സമിതി സര്‍വ്വെയും പഠനവും നിരീക്ഷിക്കും.

ജൈവവൈവിധ്യമേഖലയിലെ വിദഗ്ധരായ നൂറുപേരെ പഠനത്തിന് നേതത്വം നല്‍കാന്‍ ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തും. ഈ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടിന്റെ കൂടി പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാകും സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ സുസ്ഥിരവികസനത്തിന് ഉതകുന്ന പദ്ധതികള്‍ ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യുക.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to conduct an assessment of biodiversity loss at grass root level due to the floods. Kerala State Biodiversity Board will conduct the study in all severely affected districts with the support of Biodiversity Management Committees at local bodies. The Data collection for assessing biodiversity loss and impact on biodiversity and ecosystems will be completed within one month. The findings would then be utilised to prepare a comprehensive plan for sustainable development with the help of national and international funding agencies.

content highlights: Will conduct assessment of biodiversity loss due to flood says CM Pinarayi Vijayan