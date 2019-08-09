കോഴിക്കോട്/തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കനത്ത മഴയിലും വെള്ളപ്പാച്ചിലിലും ട്രാക്കുകള്‍ തകര്‍ന്നതിനേത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ട്രെയിന്‍ ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു. ഒട്ടുമിക്ക ട്രെയിനുകളും റദ്ദാക്കി. പാലക്കാട് - ഷൊറണൂര്‍, കോഴിക്കോട്-ഷൊറണൂര്‍, എറണാകുളം- ആലപ്പുഴ പാതയില്‍ ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു. എറണാകുളം- തൃശൂര്‍ പാതയില്‍ പലയിടത്തായി ട്രെയിനുകള്‍ പിടിച്ചിട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ചാലക്കുടി പാലത്തിന്റെ നില തൃപ്തികരമാണെങ്കില്‍ മാത്രം ഈ റൂട്ടില്‍ ഗതാഗതം പുനസ്ഥാപിച്ചേക്കും. നിലവില്‍ മംഗലാപുരം - കോഴിക്കോട് പാത മാത്രമാണ് ഗതാഗതയോഗ്യമായത്.

ഒറ്റപ്പാലത്ത് ട്രാക്കില്‍ വെള്ളം കയറിയതിനാലാണ് പാലക്കാട് -ഷൊറണൂര്‍ റൂട്ടില്‍ ട്രെയിന്‍ ഗതാഗതം നിര്‍ത്തിയത്. ട്രാക്കിലേക്ക് മരം വീണ് തുടര്‍ച്ചയായി തടസ്സങ്ങളുണ്ടാകുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ മുന്‍കരുതലെന്ന നിലയിലാണ് ആലപ്പുഴ വഴിയുള്ള ട്രെയിന്‍ ഗതാഗതം നിര്‍ത്തിയത്. കോട്ടയം പാതയില്‍ ഏറ്റുമാനൂരും മരം വീണു. ചെന്നൈ മെയില്‍, തിരുവനന്തപുരം എക്‌സ്പ്രസ്, മാവേലി എക്‌സ്പ്രസ് തുടങ്ങിയവ റദ്ദാക്കിയവില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുന്നു.

റദ്ദാക്കിയ ട്രെയിനുകള്‍

1. Train No.16355 Kochuveli – Mangaluru express of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

2. Train No.16356 Mangaluru – Kochuveli express of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

3. Train No.56383 Ernakulam – Kayankulam passenger train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

4. Train No.56380 Kayankulam – Ernakulam passenger train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

5. Train No.56362 / 56363 Kottayam – Nilambur Road – Kottayam passenger trains of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

6. Train No.56305 Kottayam – Kollam passenger train of 11.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

7. Train No.66308 Kollam – Ernakulam MEMU train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

8. Train No.66309 Ernakulam – Kollam MEMU train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

9. Train No.66310 Kollam – Ernakulam MEMU train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

10. Train No.66307 Ernakulam – Kollam MEMU train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

11. Train No.56376 Ernakulam – Guruvayur passenger train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

12. Train No.56365 Guruvayur – Punalur passenger train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

13. Train No.56366 Punalur – Guruvayur passenger train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

14. Train No.56387 Ernakulam – Kayankulam passenger train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

15. Train No.56388 Kayankulam – Ernakulam passenger train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

16. Train No.56303 Ernakulam – Alappuzha passenger train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

17. Train No.56301 Alappuzha – Kollam passenger train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

18. Train No.56300 Kollam – Alappuzha passenger train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

19. Train No.56302 Alappuzha – Ernakulam passenger train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

20. Train No.16842 Thiruvananthapuram – Guruvayur express train of 09.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

21. Train No.16841 Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram express train of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

22. Train No.12076 Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikkode Jan Shatabdi express of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

23. Train No.12075 Kozhikkode – Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi express of 10.08.2019 is fully cancelled.

ഭാഗികമായി റദ്ദാക്കിയ ട്രെയിനുകള്‍

1. Train No.12081 / 12082 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram – Kannur Jan Shatabdi express trains of 09.08.2019 short terminated at Ernakulam Town.

2. Train No.22639 / 22640 Chennai Central – Alappuzha – Chennai Central express trains of 09.08.2019 short terminated at Ernakulam Jn.

3. Train No.16307 / 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha – Kannur express trains of 09.08.2019 short terminated at Ernakulam Jn.

4. Train No.56304 Nagercoil – Kottayam passenger train of 09.08.2019 short terminated at Kollam.

5. Train No.56365 / 56366 Guruvayur – Punalur – Guruvayur passenger trains of 09.08.2019 partially cancelled between Kollam - Punalur.

സമയം പുനക്രമീകരിച്ച ട്രെയിനുകള്‍

1. Train No.16316 Kochuveli – Bengaluru express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 16.45 hrs. on 09.08.2019, has been rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 21.30 hrs.

2. Train No.12431 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 19.15 hrs. on 09.08.2019, has been rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 21.15 hrs.

3. Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 06.00 hrs. on 09.08.2019, has been rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 19.00 hrs.

കോട്ടയം വഴി തിരിച്ചുവിട്ട ട്രെയിനുകള്‍

1. Train No.12431 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express of 09.08.2019 diverted to run via Kottayam.

2. Train No.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur express, leaving Chennai Egmore on 09.08.2019, diverted to run via Kottayam.

3. Train No.16603 Mangaluru – Thiruvananthapuram express of 09.08.2019 diverted to run via Kottayam.

4. Train No.16316 Kochuveli – Bengaluru express of 09.08.2019 diverted to run via Kottayam.

5. Train No.16315 Bengaluru – Kochuveli express of 09.08.2019 diverted to run via Kottayam.

6. Train No.19331 Kochuveli – Indore express of 09.08.2019 diverted to run via Kottayam.

7. Train No.12218 Chandigarh – Kochuveli express, scheduled to reach Kochuveli on 09.08.2019, diverted to run via Kottayam.

Heavy Rain; Train transportation dusrupted across Kerala