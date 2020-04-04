കോഴിക്കോട്: ലോക് ഡൗണിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചിരുന്ന ട്രെയിന്‍ സര്‍വ്വീസുകള്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ 15 മുതല്‍ പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്‌.

ഏപ്രില്‍ 14 വരെയാണ് ട്രെയിന്‍ സര്‍വ്വീസുകള്‍ നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചിരുന്നത്.

21 ദിവസത്തെ ലോക്ക്ഡൗണിന് ശേഷം ഏപ്രില്‍ 15 മുതല്‍ സര്‍വീസ് പുനരാരംഭിക്കാന്‍ തയ്യാറെടുപ്പുകള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയതായി റെയില്‍വെ വൃത്തങ്ങളെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ പിടിഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു.

Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak: sources.