ചെന്നൈ: തമിഴ് സൂപ്പര്‍ താരം വിജയ്‌ക്കെതിരായ ആദായ നികുതി വകുപ്പ് നടപടിയില്‍ ആരാധകരുടെ പ്രതിഷേധം സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ശക്തമാകുന്നു. വിജയ്‌യെ പിന്തുണച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള ഹാഷ് ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിങ് ആണ്. ബുധനാഴ്ച തന്നെ വിയ്ക്ക് പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ആരാധകര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയെങ്കിലും വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയോടെ WeStandWithTHALAPATHY എന്ന ഹാഷ് ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിങ് ആയി.

വിജയ്‌യെ പിന്തുണച്ചുകൊണ്ടും വിജയ് ചെയ്ത കുറ്റമെന്താണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുമാണ് വിജയ് ആരാധകര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാരിനെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ചും പരിഹസിച്ചുമുള്ള ട്രോളുകളും സോഷ്യല്‍മീഡിയയില്‍ നിറയുകയാണ്. വിജയിയുടെ വാക്കുകള്‍ക്ക് കാതോർക്കുകയാണെന്നും ആരാധകർ പറയുന്നു.

BJP is playing Ugly drama to Step in TN..#WeStandWithVIJAY — Majo k Mathew (@Believethat133) February 6, 2020

Innum Idhellam Politically motivated ila nu nambuna pity on your ignorance.



Inum epadilam Vijay ah corner pannuvanga nu therila. Ivanga Vasathiku yetha mathi ena pali poduvanganum therila



Praying all sort of gods to give that man a peace, TN is with U Vijay #WeStandWithVIJAY https://t.co/5OdZ2X5b5q — AG (@arunrp555) February 6, 2020

മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ വിജയ്ക്ക് എതിരെയുള്ള നിലപാടാണ് സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന വിമര്‍ശനവും ശക്തമാണ്. ഇതുവരെ വിജയ്ക്ക് അനുകൂലമായിരുന്ന മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ നിലപാട് മാറ്റിയതായും ആരാധകര്‍ ആരോപിക്കുന്നു.

What Kind Of Medias & News I Never Seen Before In Twitter..



In Normal Days They Vll Tweet About Thalapathy Vijay With Positive News & But Now After IT Ride Many News Are Keep Spreading Fake News & Making Every One To Believe Them.. #WeStandWithVIJAY #Master @actorvijay — Online Thalapathy Fans Team (@Master_Offcial_) February 6, 2020

Don't Believe Any Media Or News Headlines Coz This Is The Right Time To Them To Gain Their Channel TRP....!



The raids in relation to Bigil...!



Hope everything fine soon...!#WeStandWithVIJAY ...❤ — Hari Marvel ❁ (@harimarvel07) February 6, 2020

Manasey Seri Illa 😑 Morethan 14 -15 Hours..!! Still Going On @actorvijay Thalaivaa We All here For You.. Come Soon With Your Good Clarification 👍 Dear Haters Wait a Bit.. We Will Be Back Within Few Hours 🤫#Master #WeStandWithVIJAY pic.twitter.com/NjFtjeCK2W — 𝐑𝐚𝐦 𝐕𝐉 𝐓𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧😎ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@ramvjtyson) February 6, 2020

നടന്‍ രജനീകാന്തിനെതിരെ വിമര്‍ശനമുന്നയിച്ചുകൊണ്ടും വിജയുമായി താരതമ്യംചെയ്തുകൊണ്ടുമുള്ള പോസ്റ്റുകളും നിരവധിയുണ്ട്.

Unprecedented support for #Thalapathy from Kerala media...



God's Own Country again showing great love n support for their adopted son... #WeStandWithVijay pic.twitter.com/Lkd0fajqfX — Iʀꜱʜᴀᴅ™ (@Irshad_8055) February 5, 2020

കേരളത്തില്‍നിന്ന് വിജയ്ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന പിന്തുണകളെയും സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ വിജയ് ആരാധകര്‍ എടുത്തുകാട്ടുന്നുണ്ട്.

CPI(M) MLA from Kerala, P. V. Anvar, stands in solidarity with #Vijay.

He says the opposing voices(against BJP) will be suppressed. When Vijay took a stand, they started to come after him. Also says, clearly Mersal inhibited BJP's chances on Dravidian soil. 👍#WeStandWithVijay pic.twitter.com/p3g3v9aR04 — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) February 5, 2020

Content Highlights: Social media campaign for actor vijay; twitter trending WeStandWithTHALAPATHY