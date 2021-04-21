തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം.പി. ശശി തരൂരിന് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ തരൂര്‍ തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. സഹോദരിയും 85 വയസ്സുകാരിയായ അമ്മയും രോഗബാധിതരാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റില്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

സഹോദരി കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയില്‍വെച്ച് ഫൈസര്‍ വാക്‌സിന്റെ രണ്ട് ഡോസും സ്വീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു. താനും അമ്മയും കോവിഷീല്‍ഡിന്റെ രണ്ടാം ഡോസ് ഏപ്രില്‍ എട്ടിന് എടുത്തിരുന്നു. അതിനാല്‍ തന്നെ കോവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനുകള്‍ക്ക് രോഗബാധയെ തടയാനികില്ലെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് എല്ലാ കാരണങ്ങളുമുണ്ട്. വാക്‌സിന്‍ വൈറസ് ആഘാതത്തിന്റെ തീവ്രത കുറയ്ക്കുമെന്നും തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

