ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഇംഗ്ലീഷിലെ വിചിത്രമായ വാക്കുകള്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ പേരില്‍ നിരന്തരം വാര്‍ത്തകളില്‍ ഇടംപിടിക്കുന്ന നേതാവാണ് തിരുവനന്തപുരം എംപി ശശി തരൂര്‍. സാധാരണക്കാര്‍ക്ക് മനസ്സിലാകാത്ത സങ്കീര്‍ണമായ വാക്കുകള്‍ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് പലപ്പോഴും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യാറുണ്ട്. തന്റെ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഉച്ചാരണത്തെ അനുകരിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രചരിച്ച വീഡിയോയ്ക്ക് പ്രതികരണമായി ചെയ്ത ട്വീറ്റിലാണ് തരൂരിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ ഭാഷാപ്രയോഗങ്ങളുള്ളത്.

കൊമേഡിയന്‍ ആയ സലോനി ഗൗര്‍ തരൂരിന്റെ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഉച്ചാരണത്തെയും സങ്കീര്‍ണമായ ഭാഷാപ്രയോഗത്തെയും ഒരു വെബ് സീരീസിലെ കഥാപാത്രത്തെ അനുകരിച്ച് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് വീഡിയോ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഇത് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ഏറെ പ്രചരിക്കുകയും ബോളിവുഡ് സംവിധായകന്‍ ഹന്‍സാല്‍ മേത്ത ഇത് തരൂരിനെ ടാഗ് ചെയ്ത് റീട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

തന്നെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള വീഡിയോയ്ക്ക് പ്രതികരണമായി തരൂര്‍ ഇങ്ങനെ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു:

Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2020

ഒരു വാചകത്തില്‍തന്നെ ഉപയോഗിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’, ‘garrulous’, ‘sesquipedalian' എന്നീ വാക്കുകളാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ ഏറ്റെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ചിലര്‍ രൂക്ഷമായ പരിഹാസവും ട്രോളുകളുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ മറ്റുചിലര്‍ ഈ വാക്കുകളുടെ അര്‍ഥം അന്വേഷിക്കുന്ന തിരക്കിലാണ്.

Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous(गप्पी) sesquipedalian(One who uses very long words)... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia(Fear of long words) — Anu M (@stylistanu) June 14, 2020

