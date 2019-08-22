കോഴിക്കോട്: ഐ.എന്‍.എക്‌സ്. മീഡിയ കേസില്‍ അറസ്റ്റിലായ പി. ചിദംബരത്തിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി. അത്ര പരിചിതമല്ലാത്ത schadenfreude (ഷാഡിൻ ഫ്രോയ്ഡ്) എന്ന ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് വാക്ക് സഹിതമാണ് ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം.പി. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പി. ചിദംബരത്തിന് പിന്തുണ അറിയിച്ചത്. മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ ദുരിതത്തില്‍ അതിയായി സന്തോഷിക്കുന്ന സ്വഭാവമെന്നാണ് ഈ വാക്കിന്റെ അര്‍ഥം.

അവസാനം നീതി ജയിക്കുമെന്നാണ് താന്‍ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നതെന്നും, അതുവരെ പകയുള്ള മനസ്സുള്ളവരെ ഈ ദുരിതംകണ്ട് അതിയായി സന്തോഷിക്കാന്‍ അനുവദിക്കാമെന്നുമായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്.

Well said @PChidambaram_IN ! It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude https://t.co/OoERqVVKTQ