ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കനത്ത മഴമൂലം ദുരിതം അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന വയനാട്ടിലെ ജനങ്ങളാണ് തന്റെ ചിന്തയിലും പ്രാര്‍ഥനയിലുമെന്ന് വയനാട് എം.പി രാഹുല്‍ഗാന്ധി. അവിടെ എത്താനുള്ള അനുമതിക്കായി കാത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. വയനാട്ടില്‍ ഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടലും വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കവും രൂക്ഷമായ സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ പ്രത്യേക ജാഗ്രത ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

വയനാട്ടിലേക്ക് വരാന്‍ തയാറെടുത്തിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ എന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യം രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് തടസമാകുമെന്നാണ് ഉദ്യേഗസ്ഥര്‍ പറയുന്നതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.

The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts & prayers as they battle raging flood waters.



I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019

കനത്തമഴയില്‍ ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്ന വയനാട്ടിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പ്രത്യേക പരിഗണന നല്‍കണമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. വയനാട്, കോഴിക്കോട്, മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലകളിലെ കളക്ടര്‍മാരുമായി രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് ചര്‍ച്ച ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Earlier today I spoke to the Kerala CM, Shri P Vijayan, drawing his attention to the serious flood situation in Wayanad. I’ve also spoken to the Collectors of Wayanad, Kozhikode & Malappuram to review relief measures being undertaken — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019

കേരളത്തിലെ നാട്ടുകാരോടും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരോടും നേതാക്കളോടും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ഇതര സംഘടനകളോടും വയനാട്ടില്‍ വെള്ളപ്പൊക്ക ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കുവേണ്ട എല്ലാ സഹായങ്ങളും നല്‍കണമെന്ന് അപേക്ഷിക്കുകയാണ്. വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തില്‍ ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്കായി സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പുനരിധിവാസ പാക്കേജ് അനുവദിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായും രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

I request Congress workers & leaders, citizens & NGOs working in Kerala to help with relief operations in flood hit areas of Wayanad.



I hope the State Govt will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who’ve been impacted by the floods. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019

