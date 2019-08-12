വയനാട്ടിലെ പ്രളയബാധിതര്‍ക്ക് അവശ്യസാധനങ്ങള്‍ അഭ്യര്‍ഥിച്ച് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി. ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പിലൂടെയാണ് രാഹുലിന്റെ അഭ്യര്‍ഥന.

ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് വീടു നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നും അവര്‍ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലാണെന്നും രാഹുല്‍ കുറിപ്പില്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു. അത്യാവശ്യമായി വേണ്ട വസ്തുക്കളുടെ പട്ടിക ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയാണ് പോസ്റ്റ്. കളക്ഷന്‍ സെന്ററുകളുടെ വിലാസവും നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പ്.

An Appeal

My Parliamentary Constituency, Wayanad, has been devastated by floods with thousands left homeless and shifted to relief camps.

We are in urgent need of the following material: