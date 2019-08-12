വയനാട്ടിലെ പ്രളയബാധിതര്ക്ക് അവശ്യസാധനങ്ങള് അഭ്യര്ഥിച്ച് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധി
മലപ്പുറം കവളപ്പാറയില് ഉരുള്പൊട്ടല് ദുരന്തത്തില്പ്പെട്ടവര് താമസിക്കുന്ന കവളപ്പാറ സെയ്ന്റ് ജോര്ജ് കത്തോലിക്ക പള്ളിയിലെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസക്യാമ്പില് സ്ഥലം എം.പി.യായ രാഹുല്ഗാന്ധി എത്തിയപ്പോള്.
വയനാട്ടിലെ പ്രളയബാധിതര്ക്ക് അവശ്യസാധനങ്ങള് അഭ്യര്ഥിച്ച് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധി. ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പിലൂടെയാണ് രാഹുലിന്റെ അഭ്യര്ഥന.
ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകള്ക്ക് വീടു നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നും അവര് ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലാണെന്നും രാഹുല് കുറിപ്പില് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു. അത്യാവശ്യമായി വേണ്ട വസ്തുക്കളുടെ പട്ടിക ഉള്പ്പെടെയാണ് പോസ്റ്റ്. കളക്ഷന് സെന്ററുകളുടെ വിലാസവും നല്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പ്.
An Appeal
My Parliamentary Constituency, Wayanad, has been devastated by floods with thousands left homeless and shifted to relief camps.
We are in urgent need of the following material:
Water bottles
Sleeping Mats
Blankets
Under Garments (Gents, Ladies and Children)
Dhothis
Night Gowns
Children's Apparel
Slippers
Sanitary Napkins
Soaps
Tooth brushes
Tooth Paste
Dettol
Soap Powder
Bleaching Powder
Chlorine
Biscuits
Rice
Sugar
Green Gram
Dal
Black Gram
Coconut oil
Coconut
Vegetables
Curry Powders
Bread
Baby food
Donors may arrange to send this material to the following
Collection Centres in Malappuram District:
1. Govt HSS Veettikkuthu, Nilambur
(Nilambur Taluk)
2. GBHSS Manjeri, Kacherippadi
(Ernad Taluk)
3.Govt Girl's Higeher secondary School, Wandoor
4. Collectorate, Malappuram
Telephone Numbers:
0483 2736 320, 0483 2736 326
Nodal officer : Abdussamed PA, Deputy Collector, Malappuram, Wayanad,
Kerala
Mobile Numbers:
854761 6003,
98472 58487