ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ബാരാമുള്ളയില്‍ തീവ്രവാദികളുമായുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലില്‍ ഒരു പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനും ഒരു തീവ്രവാദിയും കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങള്‍ അയവു വരുത്തിയ ശേഷം ബാരാമുള്ള മേഖലയില്‍ നിന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്ത ആദ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലാണ് ഇത്.

തീവ്രവാദികളില്‍ നിന്നും ആയുധങ്ങളും വെടിപ്പോക്കുകളും കണ്ടെടുത്തതായി കശ്മീര്‍ സോണ്‍ പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. എസ്.പി.ഒ ബിലാല്‍ ആണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്‍. സബ് ഇന്‍സ്‌പെക്ടര്‍ അമര്‍ദീപ് പരിഹാറിന് പരിക്കേറ്റതായും പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

ബാരാമുള്ള സ്വദേശിയായ ലഷ്‌കര്‍ ഇ തോയ്ബ തീവ്രവാദിയാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്.

Baramulla update:

We pay our tribute to #SPO Billal for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Our prayers and best wishes for the speedy recovery of #SI Amardeep.@JmuKmrPolice