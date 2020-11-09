“There’s no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel an enthusiasm to get involved,” says KK Shailaja, Kerala’s minister for health, social justice and women and child development. During her tenure, the forward-thinking minister has adeptly handled first the infectious Nipah virus, and now the pandemic. Today, her name features among the small set of women in power who are lauded globally for their response to the crisis. Head to the link in bio for an exclusive interview with our November cover star. #VogueWOTY2020 Words: Manju Sara Rajan (@manjusararajan); Photographed by K R Sunil (@kr.sunil_). Bookings editor: Jay Modi (@jaymodi2)

